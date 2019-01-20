Watch a Full-Size Chevy Truck Get Built Out of LEGO Bricks

We’re only a couple weeks away from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, the highly-anticipated sequel to LEGO Movie, which means LEGO-related content is coming in hot! The latest of which comes, surprisingly, from Chevrolet…

In honor or the new movie, the company is sharing their “massive” LEGO Chevy Silverado. “From the rear CornerStep to the newly designed grille, 18 builders spent over 2,000 hours to create an exact replica, full-size All-New 2019 Chevy Silverado out of LEGO® pieces in celebration of The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” the company wrote on their YouTube page.

The life-sized truck weighs a whopping 3,307 pounds and is made up of 334,544 pieces. The impressive faux-vehicle stands at over 6 feet tall and is over 20 feet long! Chevrolet refers to the completed project as “the strongest, most advanced Silverado ever” and says it is “ready for even the most menacing characters.”

There’s a range of comments on the video, and some viewers were quick to praise the builders for their hard work.

“Any of the 18 builders lurking in the comments here?,” asked jackofallspades98. “I just want to personally let you know that this is extremely cool and working with Chevy must have been a fun opportunity. A 38 second video doesn’t quite reflect all the work that went into this.”

“Wish I got paid to play with Legos,” joked Ahmed360. We’re right there with you, pal!

Directed by Mike Mitchell, The LEGO Movie 2 will see Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett), and their friends stuck in a new problem, as the LEGO DUPLO invaders have arrived and taken over the world. The cast will also see the returns of Alison Brie as Unikitty, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, Charlie Day as Benny, and Channing Tatum as Superman. New cast members include Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem, and Tiffany Haddish as Queen Whatevra Wa-Nabi.

Warner Bros., the studio behind the upcoming film, has dropped a lot of cool stuff this week in preparation for the new movie. The film’s big song, “Catchy Song” is on track to become the next “Everything is Awesome” and it’s already stuck in our heads.

It was also revealed earlier today that the movie will feature a cameo from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. You can check out a trailer for the movie here.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will debut in theatres on February 8, 2019.