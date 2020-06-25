Watch Keanu Reeves Train For John Wick: Chapter 2 In New Video

A new video from Lionsgate shows just how intense Keanu Reeves is in his training for the John Wick movies.

“I’m older so it’s harder,” Reeves admit. “Techniques are helping me get by.”

The more I can do and the more confidence Chad [Stahelski] and the stunt team have in me, then they go, ‘Okay, now, give him more responsibility!’”

“Keanu trains on the weekends,” John Wick: Chapter 2 producer Basil Iwanyk said. “He trains for 4 or 5 months before the movie starts shooting. And I don’t mean like once a week. Like every day, 4 or 5 hours a day.”

“As you get deeper and deeper into training, you get less and less normal life,” Reeves said. “I enjoy the focus of it.”

In John Wick: Chapter 2, retired super-assassin John Wick’s plans to resume quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D’Antonio shows up on his doorstep with a gold marker, compelling him to repay past favors. Ordered by Winston, kingpin of secret assassin society The Continental, to respect the organization’s ancient code, Wick reluctantly accepts the assignment to travel to Rome to take out D’Antonio’s sister, the ruthless capo atop the Italian Camorra crime syndicate.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane. Principal photography on John Wick: Chapter 2 began in October 2015.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is available in Digital HD today and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on June 23rd.