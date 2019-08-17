Watch Macaulay Culkin Go on an Epic Adventure to Save ToeJam & Earl

Macaulay Culkin’s Bunny Ears released a new video in which the actor goes on an adventure to try to save ToeJam & Earl, the Sega game from the ’90s that was recently relaunched. In the video, Culkin struggles to get to the game’s telethon, stealing Devon Sawa’s bike and catching a ride from Cody Walker along the way. ComicBook.com spoke to the director of the video, Jon Lee Brody, who is one of the founding members of GEGGHEAD. First, we asked what inspired the video and how Brody got involved.

“Mack and I were both involved in the launch of the new ToeJam & Earl game,” Brody explained. “HumanNature, the studio behind ToeJam & Earl, was planning to do a livestream telethon for the big launch, and they wanted to do these pre-taped segments involving Macaulay. Mack and his creative team at Bunny Ears hit me up and asked if I’d be interested in directing, so we all got on a call and started kicking around ideas and then we landed on what we got.”

“Hope to collab with Mack again,” he added. “He’s a recurring guest on our GEGGHEAD stuff, but we’re always hoping to link up creatively.”

You can check out some of the GEGGHEAD’s content on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

We also asked Brody about Walker’s cameo, who picks up Culkin in a pretty sweet ride.

“Cody is one of my closest friends. When we had the idea that Mack eventually gets a ride, I thought it had to be a cool car and it’s gotta be Cody driving, so I texted him and he was on board instantly,” Brody shared. “Originally, I tried to get the 1960s Batmobile but it was unavailable, so we got the KITT car from Knight Rider. It worked out nicely. Plus any car with the voice of Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World is cool with me!”

“Each of the scenes were shot as ‘oners,’” he added. “I wanted to do continuous takes so that it felt like you were witnessing everything unfold. I felt that if we shot traditional coverage it wouldn’t have been the same. Plus I like shooting oners.”

“The song that plays as Mack’s ringtone is ‘Castaways’ performed by Curtis Peoples. Curtis is a music collaborator of mine and he’s written songs for Third Eye Blind and many others. I felt this was a fun way to feature one of his singles,” Brody shared. You can listen to the song here.

For more Bunny Ears content, you can check out the site here.