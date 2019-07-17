Here’s How to Get a Free Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy’s

Wendy’s Baconfest is well underway at the fast-food burger joint and to help kick things off, hungry burger fiends can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger on the house! To take advantage of the offer, customers need to order at least $10 worth of food through DoorDash and add the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to your cart. Then at check out, use the promo code “BACONFEST” and boom, you’ll have some bacon in your gut in a matter of minutes. The free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger lasts through Sunday, July 21st and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The chain has also introduced two new dishes for Baconfest: a Bacon Jalapeño Burger available in three variations and Jalapeño Bacon Fries. The burger uses the traditional quarter-pound never-frozen Wendy’s patty as a base before being topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and fried onions. A new smoky jalapeño sauce and cheese sauce then douse everything on the sandwich. You can get the single option starting at $6.49 or add another buck per patty, upgrading to either a double or triple.

The Jalapeño Bacon Fries are exactly what they seem — fries topped with the same jalapeños and bacon mentioned above before drizzling cheese sauce over the whole shebang. The fries run $2.99 and with anything else, prices may vary from location to location.

To top everything off, Wendy’s is offering free Baconater Fries with any purchase made through their mobile app. This runs through August 25th and can be redeemed just once per account.

