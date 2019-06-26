Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets Are Coming Back

Social media is a powerful tool. Depending on how you use it, social media can bring people together, push them apart, foster meaningful conversation, and even serve up some great memes. It also can encourage companies to bring back discontinued favorites, as is the case with Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets. Just over a month after Chance the Rapper prompted it, Wendy’s is bringing back the delicious, fan-favorite menu item — and they’ll be back sooner than you think.

It’s a wild ride, we know, but here’s how it went down. Back in May, Chance the Rapper tweeted a “positive affirmation” setting up his day in a productive and beautiful way while also being optimistic that Wendy’s would restore the spicy nuggets to the menu eventually.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

All those positive, centered vibes got the tweet some notice from Wendy’s official Twitter. They responded that if they could get 2 million likes on their tweet, those delicious nuggets would be back.

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy’s (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

As you might be able to guess, that 2 million mark was hit and hit fast. Less than 48 hours later, Wendy’s let everyone know that the people had spoken with their clicks. The nuggets were coming back. And then? Silence. Until Monday. Wendy’s followed up with an image of the Big Dipper constellation punctuated with nuggets and a date in the corner: August, 19, 2019. The “stars” have indeed aligned. Spicy Chicken Nuggets will be back on the menu on August 19, as the fast food chain made clear in a later tweet. So, spicy nugget fans rejoice!

The return of spicy nuggets is no doubt exciting news for fans of the fast food menu offering, but the whole thing is also just the latest example of how much fun the Wendy’s Twitter account can be on the platform. Back in April, they tweeted a hilarious reaction to a scene from the Game of Thrones episode “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, making it clear that their Frosty isn’t made of giant’s milk (sorry, Tormund). Even before that, the account also stirred up all kinds of madness on the social media platform when they replied to Gail Simone’s question for their preference — DC or Marvel — and the chain chose Marvel.

Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets return on August 19.