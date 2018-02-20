Simple But Essential Information About Doctor Strange

So just who is Dr. Stephen Strange and what is he all about? What powers does he possess and what makes him so different to the other MCU superheroes we’ve seen on the big screen?

Our friends at Costume Collection heard you, and helped create an infographic to get you acquainted with this neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer before the movie releases on Nov. 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the possibility of future MCU cross-overs looking inevitable, Doctor Strange (starring Benedict Cumberbatch) is tipped to be like no other Marvel movie ever released.

Marvel Studios is keeping that hype buzzing strong by revealing new looks at the film almost everyday.

COMICBOOK.com IS KEEP TAB ON ALL THINGS DOCTOR STRANGE: IMAX footage Review / Stan Lee Cameo Revealed / IMAX Footage Length Revealed / Avengers Easter Egg Revealed / New Multi-Dimensional Featurette / Avengers Connection TV Spot

Doctor Strange opens November 4, 2016; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – May 5, 2017; Spider-Man: Homecoming– July 7, 2017; Thor: Ragnarok – November 3, 2017; Black Panther – February 16, 2018; Avengers: Infinity War – May 4, 2018; Ant-Man and the Wasp – July 6, 2018; and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019.