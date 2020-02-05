Batman Introduces the Coolest Batgadget Yet

James Tynion IV's Batman run is in full swing with a story that sees Batman focused on literally rebuilding Gotham City. However, while Bruce Wayne has a plan for the city, there are dark forces with their own designs on the city and they've been giving the Dark Knight quite a run for his money. It's something that's seen Batman employ a new vehicle in each of Tynion's issues thus far, the Nightclimber in Batman #86 and the Bat-Shot in Batman #87. This week's Batman #88 makes it three for three on the cool new tech front and this time with a twist in what may just be the coolest "Batgadget" yet.

Spoilers for this week's Batman #88 below.

Batman #88 sees the Dark Knight pick up from his fight with Cheshire, dealing with the injured assassin after she was taken out by a semi-truck -- yes, really -- when she tried to kill Batman last issue. However, while Batman is dealing with that there's a bigger problem. Lucius informs him that there's an issue. The other assassins have been broken out of their secured cells meaning that Batman needs to find them, and fast. He doesn't have transportation, though and fortunately Lucius has a fix for this: the Echo.

Tucked away in pocket 17 of Batman's utility belt is a device called the Echo that is, as Lucius describes it, a last resort for transportation. It can be placed on the hood of any car which contains Wayne Enterprises components. The device will then override the controls on the engine that limit speed as well as create a hologram that hides the car's true appearance. Essentially, it creates the illusion of a Batmobile and can make a car go very, very fast. It's pretty handy. Lucius has Batman attach it to his own car and away they go.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Of course, while the Echo is supremely cool and good in a pinch, it's not a device that truly makes a real Batmobile. The armor on the car is just an illusion so cars using the Echo would sustain damage like a normal car would. That is a pretty significant limitation, but in a pinch, the Echo can help Batman make a quick getaway which makes it pretty neat item to have in his gadget stash.

Batman #88 is in stores now.

What did you think of the Echo? Let us know in the comments below.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!