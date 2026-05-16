Nintendo Switch $75 Games Only $7 for Limited Time

Nintendo Switch games that normally cost $75 on the eShop for Switch, Switch Lite, OLED Switch, and Switch 2 users are only $7.49. Of course, this deal is only available for a limited time, and in this case, it is limited to the Nintendo eShop. More specifically, Nintendo fans have until May 25 to take advantage of the eShop offer, which is the result of a massive 90% discount. Meanwhile, there is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version of the games, but they are playable on the machine through the magical power of backward compatibility.

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Until May 25, for a little less than two weeks, all Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users, courtesy of the eShop, can grab the Lovecraftian Bundle for $7.49, down from $74.99. This is a bundle that features two games, so Switch users are essentially paying $3.25 per game. As for the games in the bundle, it includes both The Sinking City and Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. This deal is not just an opportunity for huge savings, but great timing, as The Sinking City 2 was recently confirmed to be launching this summer. It’s presumably being built to be enjoyable as a standalone experience, but the two games are connected.

The Sinking City

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The Sinking City is an open-world action-adventure detective game released in 2019 by Ukrainian developer Frogwares as a brand new IP, but an IP inspired by the horror fiction of the legendary H.P. Lovecraft. It boasts a 77 on Metacritic, and takes about 20 to 25 hours to beat, on average.

In the game, you play a private investigator who has journeyed to the half-submerged city of Oakmont, where the city and its inhabitants have been possessed by an otherworldly force.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

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Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is an action-adventure detective game also released by Frogwares, but in 2023. And if the name sounds familiar, it is because there is a 2007 game by the same name released back in the day. This newer release is not just a remake, but a rework of the original game that changes its plot in order to make it serve as a sequel to 2021’s Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. Additionally, it is the 10th installment in the long-running Sherlock Holmes series, and one that boasts a 75 on Metacritic, and one that takes about 9 to 11 hours to beat, on average.

In the game, you play a young Sherlock Holmes up against the legendary Cthulhu Mythos in an investigation involving mysterious disappearances and a dark cult.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.