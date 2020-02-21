Umbrella Academy Prequel Series Announced

As the wait for the official fourth volume of The Umbrella Academy continues, Dark Horse Comics has announced fans can have their fix of the world created by Gabriel Bá and Gerared way with the first official spin-off series. "You Look Like Death" will be a six issue mini-series that acts as a prequel to the first volume of the series, focusing entirely on the fan-favorite character of Séance (aka Klaus). The series will be written by co-creator Gerard Way with Shaun Simon (The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, Neverboy), illustrated by I.N.J. Culbard (Everything, The New Deadwardians), and lettered by Nate Piekos (The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion, Fight Club 3). Co-creator Gabriel Bá will also draw covers for the series.

The official description for "You Look Like Death!" reads: "Roughly ten years before the events of Apocalypse Suite, 18-year-old Séance gets himself kicked out of the Umbrella Academy. With his allowance discontinued by Hargreeves, he takes to a place where his ghoulish talents will be appreciated––Hollywood. After a magical high on a vampire-drug-lord’s stash, Klaus needs help, and doesn’t have his siblings there to save him."

This marks the latest addition to the "Tales from the Umbrella Academy" spin-offs which debuted last year with the publication of "Hazel and Cha-Cha Save Christmas." That special one-shot issue was written by Way and Scott Allie with art by Tommy Lee Edwards.

"For a long time, I had wanted to tell the story of Klaus Hargreeves’ life after the Umbrella Academy disbanded and before the events of Apocalypse Suite," Way said in a statement. "I imagined a pretty wild decade for Klaus-- full of ups and downs, seedy places, supernatural excursions, and internal battles within himself. I am thrilled to finally be able to tell this story with my co-writer Shaun Simon, who sees the world of the UA as clearly as I do. Also thrilled to work with such an amazing art and lettering team in I.N.J. Culbard and Nate Piekos."

"The sky is the limit to where we can expand the Umbrella Academy universe," Bá added. "This series will be a surprise to readers, and Ian's distinct artwork will help with establishing Klaus' past and building its own personal symbology.”

The first issue of You Look Like Death will be published on June 17, 2020. Check out the official cover art below and look for season 2 of The Umbrella Academy TV series to debut on Netflix later this year.

