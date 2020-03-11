Very Very Shopping Network Offers Virtual Alternative to Cancelled ECCC

A group of talented creators and artists have banded together to create a virtual alternative to this year's Emerald City Comic Con. Although the Seattle-based convention cancelled its 2020 show due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the spirit of ECCC lives on in the form of the Very Very Shopping Network (VVSN), a three day virtual alternative highlighting many of the creators and companies who had to pull out of ECCC. Vaughn, Jazzlyn Stone, and Aaron Oak will interview a wide variety of comics creators and artists, while giving viewers the chance to purchase comics, prints, stickers and more from the comfort of their own home. Think of it as QVC meets Artists' Alley, connecting some of the creators who would have attended ECCC with would-be ECCC attendees (and more!)

Organized by Jen Vaughn and the Very Very Spaceship studio, VVSN will feature panels, interviews and more from 2 PM-8 PM PT from Thursday, March 12 to Sunday, March 14. The three day pop-up will also feature giveaways from Oni Press, Dark Horse Comics, Skybound, Random House Graphic, Very Very Spaceship.

You can watch VVSN on the Very Very Spaceship Twitch channel. The full lineup for VVSN is as follows:

Thursday, March 12th

2PM - Al Lukehart, Joe Pimienta, Liana Kangas

3PM - Cat Rambo, Sachi Ediriweera

4PM - Oni Press, Monica Gallagher, Nadia Shammas

5PM - Lisa Larose, Kelly + Nichole Matthews

6PM - Keishla Rodriguez, Keith Foster, Fran Delgado

7pm - Yesnia, Kel McDonald, Jazzlyn Stone

Friday, March 13th

2PM - Robyn Warren, Aaron Pop, Arledge Comics

3PM - Purrmaids, Cecil Castellucci

4PM - Dark Horse Comics, Sudi Rouhi, Valentine Barker

5PM - Jen Vaughn, Shing Yin Khor

6PM - TKO Presents, Write Off the Panel - Isabel Dieppa, Matt Harding, Karla Pacheco, Molly Mulddon

7PM - Dual Wield Studios, Andrea Demonakos, Jenn Ravenna

Saturday, March 14th

2PM - POMEmag, Kate Leth, Alex Pelayre + Priello

3PM - DnD CommuniTea, Haley Boros + Jessi Jordan

4PM - Missy Peña , Aimee Steinberger, Bruce Brenneise

5PM - Nero Villagallos O'Reilly, Hye Mardikian, Iris Jay, Shannon Campbell, C4 Labs

6PM - 8PM - d20 Dames Show

(Photo: Jazzlyn Stone, Very Very Spaceship)

