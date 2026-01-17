48 Years Ago Today, A Genius Team-Up Saved 2 MCU Heroes From Cancelation

Marvel Comics had two great heroes in the 1970s who were struggling to find readers, but 48 years ago today, the company brought them together and struck gold. By the ’70s, Marvel was trying to reach audiences outside of just the regular superhero adventure comics. This was the decade when they started publishing more horror comics, introducing characters like Dracula, Blade, and Werewolf By Night. It was also when Marvel began to look at what was working in movies in the ’70s, and started to take aim at both blaxploitation and martial arts in its comics. Two of the new characters in the latter group seemed poised to break out, but Marvel needed to make one big move to save them both.

On January 17, 1978, Marvel Comics took its Power Man comic book series and rebranded it with its 50th issue, changing the title to Power Man and Iron Fist. With this one move, Marvel succeeded with a breakout title, saving two popular characters from cancellation, and creating the best duo in Marvel Comics history.

Power Man and Iron Fist Merged For the First Time 48 Years Ago

Power Man had run for 49 issues when Marvel Comics made one of the smartest decisions concerning the character. The comic had gone about as far as it could with Luke Cage fighting social injustice on the streets of Harlem. At the same time, Iron Fist was struggling in his own series, entertaining fans of kung fu, but not really moving the needle, even with a great supporting cast. After only 15 issues, it seemed Marvel was about to cancel Iron Fist. That is when Marvel brass decided to move Iron Fist over to Power Man’s title and make it a duo comic starting in 1972.

This helped create Heroes for Hire, where Danny Rand and Luke Cage began to operate a business where they sold themselves out as heroes for money, while also helping those in need for free along the way. The title made sure to bring in Iron Fist’s side characters like Colleen Wing and Misty Knight, and this ended up launching the title to incredible success. It all started after Iron Fist saved Luke Cage by using his influence to help prove that Cage was innocent of the crimes for which he was initially imprisoned, and this helped bond the two heroes for life.

As Heroes for Hire, the two men fought a myriad of villains and eventually incorporated their business to act as private detectives and bodyguards. It was a perfect combination, especially considering the basis of their characters being in the 70s-style action movies, and it allowed Marvel to push them to great heights. The series ended up lasting for 125 issues, running from 1978 to 1986, which wouldn’t have been possible if the series remained a Power Man solo title. Over 40 years later, Luke Cage is one of Marvel’s top heroes, and Iron Fist is still a legendary hero, and the two even got a chance to team up on Netflix in the MCU. It never would have been possible without Power Man and Iron Fist, 48 years ago today.

