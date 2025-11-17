Absolute Wonder Woman Has Rightly Cut 1 Part of DC History (But It Can’t be Gone For Long)

As anyone even remotely familiar with the hero could tell you, Wonder Woman has an invisible plane. There are a lot of unique, if not offbeat, things commonly associated with the daughter of Themyscira. Bracelets that can deflect bullets and a lasso that can compel anyone to tell the truth. But while those are elements of her canon that are rarely forgotten or left out, it’s the invisible jet that seems to be glossed over more than anything else. But where did the jet even come from, and is it even important to Wonder Woman?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The invisible jet is actually older than fans might think, appearing as early as Sensation Comics #1 back in 1942, not that long after Woman Woman’s first appearance. It was simply one of the Amazons’ many technological marvels (much like their Purple Healing Ray) and was initially used by Diana to return the lost soldier, Steve Trevor, home. It was frequently featured in her stories, not to mention adapted into numerous cartoons and even live-action media. But despite the jet having a prominent place in Wonder Woman’s lore, not everyone is a fan, including one particular writer.

Absolute Wonder Woman is Saying ‘No’ to Wonder Woman’s Invisible Jet

If there’s one creator who’s been positively crushing it with their interpretation of Diana, it’s Kelly Thompson, the writer behind Absolute Wonder Woman. Thompson recently spoke with Splash Pages Comic Book Club about her current title. Eventually, the conversation turned to the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful relic Diana recently acquired in the previous Absolute Wonder Woman arc. Due to its translucent nature, some fans have wondered if there was a connection between it and the invisible plane. But Thompson revealed she doesn’t like the jet and that fans shouldn’t expect to see it (no pun, by the way).

Now I completely get where Thompson’s coming from. The invisible jet is something that really doesn’t fit with the ‘vibe’ of the Absolute Universe. This is a world where heroes lack the advantages of their prime counterparts, including their usual weapons and conveyances. Plus, Absolute Wonder Woman already has something to help her soar through the air: her badass skeletal Pegasus. Even as someone who likes the invisible jet, even I have to admit that her undead steed is a better fit for a world as dark and different as the Absolute Universe.

Thompson isn’t the only person to dislike the plane, and she’s certainly not the only person to ignore it altogether. In fact, after Crisis on Infinite Earths, Wonder Woman gained the power to fly, making her need for an invisible plane redundant. It did briefly return, reinvented as a shape-shifting alien, but the New 52 erased the plane again, and it wouldn’t be until Rebirth that Wonder Woman writer Greg Rucka brought the plane back once more, now salvaged from the aircraft Steve originally piloted. No matter how many times it’s taken away, Wonder Woman’s invisible plane always returns.

Like it or Not, Wonder Woman’s Iconic Plane Will Always Be Part of Her

I’m not saying that Wonder Woman’s plane isn’t ridiculous. In fact, it’s totally ridiculous, but so are other parts of superhero canon, like the giant T. rex and penny in the Batcave or Flash storing his suit in his ring (we all know he could zip home and change in the blink of an eye). Even Wonder Woman’s lore has other outlandish things, like a population of kangaro-like aliens they regularly use as mounts. And you know what? I love all of it. No matter how weird or unusual some stuff is, these are the kinds of things that make comics cool.

Now obviously, comic fans aren’t a monolith, and I know a lot of people are going to disagree with me here. For some, the plane doesn’t make sense, or they think that it clashes with Wonder Woman’s character. And all of that is perfectly valid. I would never suggest that Absolute Wonder Woman or any Wonder Woman story, for that matter, is lesser because they don’t include the invisible plane. But I do think that, like it or not, it is an aspect of Wonder Woman’s character that can’t be completely removed in the grand scheme of things.

Given Thompson’s dislike of the invisible plane, I won’t count on seeing it (again, no pun) in Absolute Wonder Woman. But just looking at the jet’s history, I can say with confidence that it’s always going to be a part of her. It’s not going to fit every story, and that’s okay. Sometimes, the sillier elements of heroes should be downplayed to tell a more serious story. But as long as Wonder Woman is around, her iconic plane is never truly going to be out of sight (yes, pun intended).

How do you feel about Wonder Woman’s invisible jet? Let us know in the comments and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!