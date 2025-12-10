DC Just Brought Back the Worst Version of Lobo The Day Before His DCU Debut

Lobo is the Main Main. He’s one of DC’s greatest bounty hunters, being about as strong as Superman and having the personality of Deadpool and Wolverine tossed into a blender. Speaking of those Marvel menaces, Lobo also sports a healing factor and immortality that could give either of them a run for their money. Lobo became an extremely popular character in the ‘90s, basically being an over-the-top parody of Wolverine, and fans ate it right up. Lobo has maintained his status as one of DC’s greatest hits, hopping around between being a villain, anti-hero, and even an occasional member of some Justice League offshoots. And now, right before his expected debut in the upcoming Supergirl movie’s first trailer, DC brought back the worst version of the character.

As beloved as Lobo is, there is one version of the Main Man that is as universally hated as a comic book character can be. One that is so despised, so ridiculed, that when he was finally written off, fans cheered. Unfortunately for everyone, this version of Lobo just made another appearance in DC K.O.: Wonder Woman vs. Lobo. This despised version of Lobo is, of course, none other than the New 52 rebranding. Even if Lobo I only showed up for a few brief pages, it was far too much screen time for this bastich.

A Downgrade In Every Regard

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lobo is beloved by fans because he is a bombastic, deplorable, hateable monster who is as irreverent as they come, funny, and a downright pleasure to watch in action. Everything that makes that Lobo, Lobo II, so great, however, is completely absent from the New 52’s Lobo I. This version of the Main Man is a much younger, pretty-boy-looking variation. He’s still one of the last remaining Czarnians and a bounty hunter that flies around the cosmos, but everything else about him is so much more boring than the original.

Instead of being a downright piece of work who blew up his own planet for the heck of it, Lobo I was a noble man. He was a palace guard, dutifully protecting the king of his home planet, and was respected by all his peers. However, when he discovered that the sick king was intentionally poisoning the planet’s core, Lobo killed him, even knowing that he would be forever exiled from his people. Later, his home would be destroyed, and he would claim that the Lobo we all know and love was another Czarnian who stole his name for the reputation. He dedicated himself to hunting this version down and clearing his own name from his filth.

Simply put, this version of Lobo throws away everything interesting about the character. He wasn’t a monster or a pleasure to watch; he was just boring. This version would be scrapped very quickly, but it still took far too long for him to disappear and the real Lobo to become the only Main Man again. Lobo I’s last appearance was in Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #12, where he was seen as Brainiac’s captive. Even the Green Lanterns decided to spare us and leave him in the dregs of Bariniac’s collection, for our own good.

The Return Nobody Asked For

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lobo I saw his grand return and exit from comics in the second round of Wonder Woman and Lobo’s duel to the death. It was a three-round death match, and after Lobo won the first round, both fighters were given a chance to take on different forms from their history and potential futures. Wonder Woman donned armor and summoned her sisters to her side, while Lobo decided to inflict damage on everyone present and take on the form of Lobo I. This is kind of confusing in and of itself, as Lobo I is an entirely separate character from the true Main Man, meaning the Heart of Apokalips operates on some kind of meta knowledge.

Either way, Lobo’s choice of form was as unfortunate for him as it was for the rest of us. While the original Lobo is immortal due to being kicked out of the afterlife, Lobo I was far less of a menace, and thus, far more killable. Wonder Woman and the various Wonder Girls beat the ever-loving frag out of Lobo, and took the second round victory for the Princess of the Amazons. I guess it just goes to show that this Lobo can’t contribute anything, even in a reference-rich fighting tournament. Oh well. Even if we had to see Lobo I come back, at least we also got to see him die. I’d say that’s a net positive.

DC K.O.: Wonder Woman vs. Lobo is on sale now!

