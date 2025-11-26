Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia #1 is a Gripping, Character-Driven Tale (Review)

Fans looking for a Batman story with a bit more bite and solid (and complex) characterizations need look no further. DC Comics has just released the opening chapter for Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia #1, the first issue in a new Black Label miniseries. This book comes from Gabriel Hardman, who writes and draws the first issue, with colors by Romulo Fajardo, Jr., and letters by Simon Bowland. As the name implies, this story focuses on the three title heroes as they all chase leads that point towards a massive conspiracy.

Seasoned DC Comics fans may be reminded of a certain comic book legend when it comes to the book’s main trio: Denny O’Neil, who famously wrote all three characters at various points. O’Neil was known for his timely commentary and his powerful and unapologetic storylines, as well as his amazing character work. Expectations are undoubtedly high for a book that unites Green Arrow, The Question, and Batman, and I’m happy to say this book is exactly what it needed to be: An incredibly engaging story that brings out the best of DC’s heroes with incredibly relevant messaging.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Amazing and relevant themes Might require a re-read Excellent characterizations Little hero interaction in-story

Gabriel Hardman Delivers a Solid Story with Three Iconic DC Heroes

The story is essentially broken up into three parts, with the Question, Batman, and Green Arrow each investigating a single plot thread of a larger mystery. Question kicks it all off with an investigation that leads him to discovering Queen Industries is wrapped up in some shady business involving exploited workers. He heads to Azerbaijan, keeping in contact with Green Arrow to try and piece the case together. The Question finds the operation smuggling workers to Greenland and embeds himself in it to find out what they’re constructing and what Queen Industries is hiding.

Meanwhile, Green Arrow tries to use his contacts at his family’s company to see what he can find out. He tells the Question that Queen Industries is supposedly working on a climate-change project, but that it’s operating in places with little to no oversight. As Question investigates the internal workings of the mystery project, Green Arrow goes the opposite route. He flies to Greenland and tracks down the project, but before he can investigate, he’s ambushed by a squad of mercenaries. Worse? The squad is led by Batman.

How did Batman get wrapped up in all of this? Bruce was invited to a conference organized by Queen Industries to invest in Arcadia, a man-made floating island that can weather impending climate disasters. But during Bruce’s stay, the conference is targeted by a group known as Ceres, which wants to destroy the Arcadia project by any means. After discovering that Ceres is believed to be led by a Queen Industries insider, Batman agrees to help the conference’s security team find any potential threats, which unfortunately leads to Batman and the team encountering Green Arrow at the worst possible moment.

Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia #1 is a Powerful, Modern Mystery Tale

I’m a big fan of the DC Black Label imprint, and this is exactly the kind of story I like to see. Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia #1 is a big puzzle. You don’t get all the pieces, and you can sort of see the larger picture, but there’s still so much you can’t figure out just yet. But that doesn’t make it bad. Honestly, the first issue had me hooked, and I’m more invested than ever in discovering what Queen Industries is doing. You know a series’ debut issue is doing something correctly when you want the next chapter immediately.

Gabriel Hardman does a great job on both fronts with his line work and writing. The art he delivers here is all solid, especially during the more tense moments like the Question being abducted. But I think his writing stands out a bit more than his art here. I loved the alternating perspective of the three main characters and how they were all picking at different threads connected to this weird mystery. Not to mention, the themes of wealth disparity and worker exploitation are very well done in a way that I think Denny O’Neil would have appreciated.

I do wish there was a bit more ‘meat’ in this issue, especially since we don’t really get too much interaction between the titular heroes. But for a first chapter, this was a really strong story. It set up the stakes, gave us reasons to care about the main characters and what they’re after, and I’m really curious where this is all going to lead. If you’re a fan of one or all of these characters, you’re going to want to check this story out ASAP.

