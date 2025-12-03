Batman Just Became His Own Most Powerful Villain (And You Need to See the Result)

We all knew things were going to get wild in DC K.O., but I don’t think anyone foresaw the wild adventure that Batman’s been on. While the rest of DC Comics’ biggest icons are all competing in a tournament for the Heart of Apokolips, Batman was taken out in the preliminary round. But as we all know, you can always count on Batman to have a backup plan, and thanks to a special Apokoliptian armor, Bruce is still in play. But he’s on a strange journey that’s bringing him face-to-face with some of his biggest fears.

Instead of bringing Batman back into the tournament, Bruce is being pulled into different fantasies generated by the Heart of Apokolips, worlds where each of his Robins has adopted his mantle. But these are not pleasant worlds; they’re based on some of Bruce’s biggest fears about his former sidekicks. He’s already seen how being Batman has changed Dick Grayson, and now Bruce is witnessing how Jason Todd is as the Dark Knight. The only way out is to engage in these bizarre scenarios, the latest of which is merging Batman with an iconic villain.

Batman Becomes Clayface to Stop Red Hood’s Dark Knight

Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora’s DC K.O. Knightfight #2 keeps the action going by pitting Bruce against Dick Grayson’s Batman. Unfortunately for Bruce, the younger hero is easily able to overpower his mentor. But the elder Batman manages to trick Grayson by taking advantage of his trusting nature. It’s here that Batman realizes that the only way out of this fantasy is to not hold back, just like the fighters in the tournament. So Batman attempts to stab Grayson, only for Bruce to find himself transported from this Gotham to another one, one protected by Jason Todd.

In this world, a gas attack perpetuated by the Joker has left Gotham completely sealed off from the rest of the world, with Jason’s Batman left as its only protector. He handles anyone foolish enough to break in and subsequently imprisons them in Arkham Asylum. To make things worse, Jason’s Bruce is dead, and he’s convinced that Batman is actually Clayface, who has suffered a psychotic break. Batman, of course, protests and escapes his binds, fighting Jason and making a break for it. But then Batman sees the extent of the gas attack and realizes there’s nowhere to run.

Jason catches up to Batman and reveals more about his world’s history, including how he found Clayface claiming to be Batman. Bruce realizes there’s no talking sense into Jason and that this is yet another test concocted by the Heart of Apokolips. With no other option other than to lean into the fantasy to advance, Bruce accepts that he’s Clayface in this world. Suddenly, Bruce is able to tap into all of Clayface’s powers, which Batman uses to bring a real fight to Red Hood.

Batman Will Go to Whatever Lengths He Must to Win

Now, as cool as this is, we have to remember that this is all a fantasy constructed by the Heart of Apokolips. Bruce essentially cheated the rules to stay in the competition, and the Heart is responding by giving him a series of challenges to overcome. After all, the Heart can only be claimed by someone who demonstrates brutality and a willingness to overcome challenge. And for Batman, what’s more challenging than taking on his former sidekicks who have all realized his greatest fears about them?

But with the DC Universe at stake, Bruce can’t risk not making an honest try for the Heart of Apokolips. So if that means leaning into this fantasy and becoming Clayface, that’s exactly what he’ll do. Admittedly, it is really cool to see Batman merge with such an interesting villain. Someone with Batman’s strategic mind and weapons training, suddenly able to turn himself into a living weapon? That’s the kind of off-the-wall madness that comic books were made for. But just as Bruce is keeping his eye on the prize, we have to remember what this transformation really signifies.

This is more than just Batman and a villain merging for a hype moment. This is about demonstrating Bruce’s determination and just how far he’s willing to go to save the DC Universe. Does he want to become Clayface to take down someone he loves? No, but he’ll absolutely do it if it means it will push him further down the line and give him an honest shot at getting the Heart of Apokolips. Hopefully, though, the next issue will take advantage of this transformation and give the Batman/Clayface hybrid a chance to shine.

