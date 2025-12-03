DC K.O. Knightfight #2 Brings Stunning Batman v Batman Action (Review)

The DC K.O. Tournament rages on for control of the DC Universe, and several heroes and villains have already fallen. One of the most surprising twists was the fall of Batman in the early rounds, but as we’ve seen in the pages of DC K.O. Knightfight, Batman’s battle didn’t stop after his unexpected departure. Now we see just how twisted things are getting for Batman in Knightfight #2, as Bruce seems to be facing each of his Robins taking on the Batman legacy in their own unique ways, and none of them are what they first appear to be. That core mystery and the consistently stunning artwork make up the engine that keeps this story moving forward, and at this point, I’m all in on seeing where this story ultimately goes.

This issue benefits from timing, as towards the beginning, we get the thrilling final fight between Batman and Grayson’s Batman before segueing to the confrontation between Batman and Jason Todd’s Batman. The reds, blacks, and greys of the Red Hood’s world are a stark contrast to the cool blues, pinks, and greens of Grayson’s world, and it keeps things visually fresh and conveys a real sense of isolation that plays a major part in Todd’s story.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Ties to Main K.O. Event Much Clearer Would Have Loved More Of First Battle Stunning Artwork All The Way Through

Knightfight #2 Poses Intriguing Questions About Batman

Knightfight #1 set the table for these distorted versions of Batman, but it was difficult to see where this fit in with the grander story of DC K.O. Knightfight #2 has a much more tangible tether to the main story, however, and as the story moves forward, that connection takes on more importance. Will this bring Batman back into the tournament somehow, and if not, then what is the heart’s ultimate goal? Is it to punish Batman for technically cheating, or is there some ulterior motive?

Those are compelling questions, and those are on top of the issue-to-issue confrontations that all have a different effect on Batman due to his unique relationship with each Robin. So far, we’ve seen the original Robin in Grayson and the tortured Robin in Red Hood, and that leaves the detective’s apprentice, Tim Drake, and the first son, Damian Wayne. After seeing what Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora, Triona Farrell, and Tom Napolitano have done with the first two Robins, I’m eager to see what angles they take with the remaining two, especially due to how truly different those two Robins are at their core.

As mentioned previously, the artwork throughout Knightfight #2 is simply gorgeous, and regardless of world or aesthetic, it is a sight to behold. Mora’s characters leap off the page, and coupled with Farrell’s piercing colors, every fight sequence crackles with energy and dynamic movement. It’s actually insane just how much this team fits into one page, and the splash pages are just as stacked.

Then the big switch-up happens, and the art and Napolitano’s lettering are just as captivating, but in a completely different way. The world feels empty and eerie, and that is then tied into a reveal that not only surprises from a premise standpoint but also in how it paints Jason and his way of stepping up as Batman. Things feel painted in a different light after proper context, and then everything goes sideways for those final pages to set the hook for next issue.

Knightfight hasn’t at all been what I expected, but in this case, that’s a positive, and now I’m on pins and needles until Knightfight #3 finally arrives.

Published By: DC Comics

Written By: Joshua Williamson

Art By: Dan Mora

Colors By: Triona Farrell

Letters By: Tom Napolitano

DC K.O. Knightfight #2 is in comic stores now.

