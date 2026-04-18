DC Gives Fans the DCEU/DCU Crossover They Never Saw Coming

The DC Extended Universe may be gone and replaced by the new DCU, but the comics world just gave fans of both franchises a little treat. It seems like only yesterday that Man of Steel was in theaters, serving as the first chapter of the DCEU (or, as some stans refer to it, the Snyderverse). For a while, it seemed like the DCEU was going to be DC’s equivalent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, poor box office results and intense criticism led to the DCEU being reworked into the DCU, overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

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Now, while I’m all onboard with what we’ve gotten so far in the DCU, I admit that it was tough to let certain parts of the DCEU go. Especially losing actors like Jason Momoa, who did an amazing job at convincing audiences all over the world just how damn cool Aquaman actually is. That said, while his days as Aquaman are over, the DCU is making a home for Momoa, recasting him as the DCU’s Lobo. We may never see both Momoa’s Aquaman and Lobo exist simultaneously, but thanks to the comics, we got the next best thing.

DC Comics Pits Lobo Against Aquaman (In Space, Of Course)

In Lobo #2 by Skottie Young, Jorge Corona, Jean-Francois Beaulieu, and Nate Piekos, the Main Man is getting ready for his new career: starring in a reality show about his life as a bounty hunter. Lobo’s not exactly happy about all the rules and restrictions that come with starring on television, such as his new costume or not being able to freely swear. He still gets to bounty hunt, but every little action he does is scrutinized. Lobo attempts to abide by the show’s standards, but it just isn’t working out for anyone.

Lobo has a meeting with the executives in charge of his show, and they say it bluntly: Investing in Lobo isn’t paying off like they hoped he would. In an effort to salvage the show, the powers that be decide to have Lobo go up against an actual hero for a ratings boost. Thankfully, a hero is in the deepest reaches of space, and someone just so happens to have called a bounty on them. So the executives send Lobo to apprehend Aquaman, who’s in the middle of his mission to connect all life in the universe.

Lobo finds Aquaman and challenges him, but Aquaman can’t stop laughing at Lobo’s new get-up or the idea of him on a reality show. Lobo doesn’t take kindly to that, so he clobbers Aquaman, who’s more than ready to put his dukes up and face the Main Man in a one-on-one fight. It’s a brutal battle, filled with blood flying, eye-poking, and Lobo going for the cheapest shots possible. The battle ends when Aquaman uses his trident to stab Lobo, not that it matters, as Lobo discovers that his reality show was canceled mid-fight.

Lobo Gives Us the Crossover the Movie Franchises Can’t

Now, this isn’t the first time that Aquaman and Lobo have fought, admittedly. The two infamously fought in 1994’s Aquaman #4, where the two got into a real row until they both realized they were out to protect dolphins. But this battle has a much different feel in the post-DCEU era. As mentioned earlier, both Aquaman and Lobo are both roles taken on by Jason Momoa. The idea of those two ever meeting in a hypothetical crossover between the two franchises is a pipe dream, but not when it comes to comic books.

And sure, this comic isn’t actually pitting the movie versions of Lobo and Aquaman against one another. But it definitely feels like an intentional nod, especially with Momoa about to debut his Lobo in Supergirl in a few months. And honestly, it’s just fun to see two characters who haven’t had any real interaction in years finally duke it out. The only real shame is that we didn’t get to see more of their battle, especially now that Aquaman is as powerful as he’s ever been.

Maybe I’m just reading too much into it, but I love the idea of the comics giving fans stories inspired by the live-action films or the way the franchises grow or change. If there’s one thing comics are good for, it’s delivering meta humor about the goings-on in the superhero space. We might not ever see Lobo and Aquaman face off in live-action, but the comics, as always, have us covered.

What do you think about Lobo facing off against Aquaman? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!