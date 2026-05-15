7 Biggest Ways the Illuminati Changed the Marvel Universe

The Illuminati would prove to be one of the most important forces in Marvel Comics, but not the for the reasons they almost certainly hoped. It all started with the Kree-Skrull War; Iron Man saw that there was an entire universe of problems out there and decided that something would have to be done about that. So, he gathered the various leaders of the superhero community – Mr. Fantastic, Namor, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange, Professor X, and Black Panther – and pitched an idea to them. They were the ones who should have to make the hard decisions that nobody else needed to know about, to solve the problems that could destroy the world in the long run before they got bad. Black Panther abstained and the Illuminati was born.

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The Illuminati immediately made a huge splash 20 years ago, becoming one of the most important forces in the Marvel Universe. There actions would have a massive effect on everything, with often grave repercussions resulting from their actions. These are the seven biggest ways the Illuminati changed the Marvel Universe, resulting in some catastrophic events.

7) The Maker and the Birth of the New Ultimate Universe

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The Maker was always the most dangerous threat to come out of the old Ultimate Universe, a Reed Richards using all of that prodigious intelligence for evil. He made his move in Ultimate Invasion, trying to create a new universe all his own, one that he could tailor into what he wanted. The Illuminati stepped up to stop him and failed completely. It was the first time the group had worked together in ages, but they showed their usual competence – that is to say, none. The Maker was able to create a new Ultimate Universe, furthering his dark plans.

6) The Rise of God Emperor Doom

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One of the first Incursions that the Illuminati had to deal with was in Latveria and they were able to freeze Doom out of knowing what was going on. This aroused his curiosity and he discovered the situation on his own and began working on his solution. Doctor Doom is an extremely competent scientist and tactician, and he was able to come up with a plan that the Illuminati never would have, using the Molecule Man as a weapon. He was able to steal the power of the Beyonders and become God Emperor Doom.

5) The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda

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Black Panther’s relationship with the Illuminati has always been strained. He turned down joining the first incarnation of the group, and only ended up joining the second when the first Incursion dropped into his lap and ended his hopes for going to space. After Secret Wars, the Wakandans finally went to space and formed their own star-spanning empire. Panther’s reasons for this was partly because of the existence of the Illuminati; he did not trust the group to make the best decisions for his people and wanted to give them the room to grow away from incompetent secret societies.

4) Splitting the Infinity Stones

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The Infinity Stones are the Marvel Universe’s most dangerous objects, and the Illuminati knew they would have to do something about them at some point. After Adam Warlock split the Gauntlet at the command of the Living Tribunal in Warlock and the Infinity Watch but before the Hood got it in Avengers (Vol. 4), the group went after the Stones (they were still called Gems back then) and assembled them. The power was too much for Reed, who had tabled the idea in the first place, to handle and they split them up amongst themselves in order to protect them.

3) “Planet Hulk” and World War Hulk

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The Hulk is the strongest one there is, which is great when he’s on your side and not so lovely when he decides that he just wants to be left alone and starts destroying everything his path. Their plan was to send him to paradise planet, but a spatial anomaly pulled him to Sakaar, leading to the story “Planet Hulk”, where he helped free that world, fall in love, get married, and become its leader before it was destroyed by his ship exploding. He blamed the Illuminati and attacked Earth with the survivors in World War Hulk. The incompetence of the Illuminati (not checking the whole route? Come on, guys) struck again and this time led to angering the last person you ever want to anger.

2) The Incursions

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The Incursions were an unprecedented event, as alternate Earths started appearing over Earth-616. A new Illuminati was called together – with Black Panther finally joining, Beast replacing the dead Xavier, and Captain America being brought on – and succeeded stopping the first one. However, Cap wasn’t about to go with their more pragmatic methods and they mindwiped him, leading them to going it on their own to save the universe. They could have been open and transparent, getting the help of just about anyone, hero or villain. Instead, they did it their way, which led to disaster in the long run.

1) Secret Invasion

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Secret Invasion rocked the Marvel Universe, but there’s one thing that you need to remember about it – it was all the Illuminati’s fault. After their first meeting, they decided to pay the Skrull throneworld a visit to give them what for, planning on hurting them so badly they’d never attack Earth again. However, it was just six guys versus the core world of an intergalactic empire, so they lost. They were captured and experimented on, but were able to escape. They did a lot of damage leaving, and the Skrull Emperor vowed revenge, something that would be taken up by Veranke when she rallied her people to strike Earth. If the Illuminati had made some kind of competent plan to attack the Skrull, the invasion never would have happened.

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