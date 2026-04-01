Sorry Clark, But DC Comics Just Introduced a Cooler Absolute Superman

Look, I love Superman, but I’m so happy to see DC Comics just introduced another Man of Steel to the Absolute Universe. It seems just like yesterday we got introduced to this exciting new take on Superman, yet here we are, a year and a half later. In that time, Superman has started to become the hero he was destined to be. He’s triumphed over Ra’s al Ghul and the forces of Lazarus Corporation and just stopped Metropolis from being destroyed by the Parasite. But as time goes on, we’re starting to discover more and more about the Absolute Universe.

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We all know that Superman isn’t alone in this world, as other heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman are rising to stop the powers that be. But aside from heroes leading their own books, we’re starting to see more and more heroes pop up and fill out the Absolute Universe. Zatanna just became an uneasy ally to Diana, while Absolute Batman is getting ready to introduce a new take on Robin. And Absolute Superman is following suit by introducing a new take on one of Clark’s most notable replacements, a hero fans are undoubtedly going to love.

DC Comics Just Debuted Absolute Steel (With His Coolest Weapon Yet)

In Absolute Superman #18 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Ulises Arreola, and Becca Carey, Clark is catching up with Jimmy, hearing all about his new job at The Daily Planet. Sadly, Jimmy’s on his own at this new job because Lois ditched her interview to investigate the al Ghuls. Lois follows up on a tip from one of Lazarus’ Peacemakers and searches for Ra’s and Talia in a condemned Lazarus building. Lois’ tip was on the money, and the al Ghuls are deep inside, preparing for Ra’s to bathe himself in the last Lazarus Pit.

Interestingly enough, Ra’s decides to destroy the Lazarus Pit, claiming that Superman has made Ra’s want to change for the better. Before Talia can force Ra’s to renew himself, they’re interrupted by Lois, who’s come seeking revenge for the death of her father. However, before any blood can be shed, Superman arrives and attempts to end the conflict. But Talia has already prepared for his arrival, using the Father Box to impair Superman. Meanwhile, Talia’s Peacemakers are waiting on standby. That is, until they’re assaulted by a mysterious figure dressed as a welder and carrying a huge hammer.

The Peacemakers attempt to shoot the welder, but his large hammer is magnetized, stopping the bullets mid-air. He redirects the bullets to fire at the Peacemakers and bashes anyone else left standing. The welder finds the al Ghuls, Lois, and Superman, and uses the hammer to strike at Ra’s, telling him that this is the day he dies. The chaos gives Superman just enough of an opening to punch at the Father Box, sending it flying deeper into Lazarus’ storage. Unfortunately, the Box activates Black Adam, whose body was being kept imprisoned in the Lazarus Building.

Absolute Steel: Friend or Foe?

I don’t think there’s a Superman fan alive who didn’t crack a smile seeing Steel show up. Sure, he’s not explicitly called that, but his hammer and mention of the metal are all that fans need to put two and two together. This version of Steel is so badass. Like the one we know, he’s incredibly brilliant, designing the Peacemaker armor and a large hammer that can redirect bullets and even return to Steel once thrown. He only shows up for a few pages here, but watching him steal the show here is more than enough to pique fans’ interest.

The real question is, is Absolute Steel a friend? He does show up at the nick of time and provides a bit of assistance to Superman. Though it’s less he wants to protect Clark and more that he wants to get revenge on Ra’s. From what we can glean here, Steel is a former Lazarus employee who holds a serious grudge against al Ghul, possibly for using the Peacemaker armor to commit atrocities. It’s too early to tell if he’s a hero just yet, but if he’s anything like his Prime Universe counterpart, Steel’s going to be following Superman’s example.

Confrontation is almost a guarantee in the Absolute Universe when it comes to hero allies. Wonder Woman and Zatanna had a conflict; the Robins are going to be going up against Batman soon. We have to remember, this is a harsher world, and most of the heroes can’t afford to make mistakes. But if Steel is already committed to using his gifts to change the world for the better, it shouldn’t be long until he and Superman become friends. And judging by Absolute Steel’s first appearance, he’s going to make a hell of an ally to Superman.

What did you think about Absolute Steel’s first appearance? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!