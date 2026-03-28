I’m Convinced Superman Won’t Be The Absolute Universe’s Salvation

As much as I love the big guy, Superman is not the hero that’s bringing the Absolute Universe’s heroes together. Like many DC Comics fans, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the Absolute line, watching it evolve over the past year and a half. It’s been so captivating seeing these younger, less advantaged versions of our favorite heroes struggle for justice in a world cosmically oriented towards strife and oppression. When it first began, I was confident that, much like the Prime DC Universe, this world’s Superman would rise and inspire a new wave of heroism.

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But that hasn’t exactly been the case. Oh, sure, Superman has grown considerably since the beginning of his series. Where he was once content to hide in the shadows and do good works anonymously, he’s now a public hero and a thorn in the side of the powers that be. That said, I don’t think Superman is the hero that’s going to end up uniting the rest of this world’s heroes. In fact, I’m pretty certain that role is going to fall to another Absolute icon, one a bit more suited to bringing out the best in everyone they meet.

Wonder Woman Will be the Absolute Universe’s Champion

If you’ve been keeping up with Absolute Wonder Woman, you probably know how much of an impact this world’s version of Diana has had on the Absolute Universe. Wonder Woman is the first public hero in decades, and after stopping a kaiju known as the Tetracide, people all over the world fell for Diana. Wonder Woman has an incredible knack for inspiring and bringing out the best in people. Out of all the Absolute heroes, Diana has the largest supporting cast, made up of people inspired by her example and who want to do good like her.

Speaking of other Absolute heroes, it was Diana who initiated the line’s first crossover. When the Joker and Veronica Cale set up a trap, Diana sought out Batman’s help, even bringing him a talisman that allowed him to summon her three times. She left a huge impression on Batman, who sought her out when he was searching for a way to undo the monstrous transformation his friend Waylon Jones had gone through. Gaining Batman’s trust was a pretty big deal. But not as big as Wonder Woman turning a new enemy into a friend.

In Absolute Wonder Woman #18, Diana is literally under fire as Cale’s enforcer, Giovanni Zatara, is out to eliminate her. Wonder Woman returns to the safety of the Hieron, which has been intruded upon by Zatanna. However, Zatanna heals Diana’s damage and undoes the binding spell Zatanna previously cast. There’s a brief fight between the two, but Zatanna reveals she came not as an enemy, but as an ally. She gives Diana information to aid in her upcoming fight, and though Diana has problems trusting her, Zatanna is fully on Wonder Woman’s side now.

Superman is Great, But Absolute Wonder Woman is the Hero This World Needs

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Now, I’m one of the biggest Superman fans I know, but even I have to admit that, as things stand right now, Wonder Woman is the leading Absolute hero. She’s beloved the entire world over, she makes friends everywhere she goes, and she’s the only one who’s even considered teaming up with other heroes. Seriously, she was the one who suggested to Batman that they reach out to Superman, and that was at the end of the first time they teamed up. Superman’s great and all, but Wonder Woman is the one who has the greatest interest in uniting everyone.

And it makes sense. Absolute Wonder Woman grew up in hell, and as an adult, she wants to make the greatest impact on the world she can. She loves everyone and wants the best for the Earth. She’s also smart enough to know that this world is in the grip of powerful elites like Veronica Cale and Jack Grimm V, the Absolute Joker. Wonder Woman wants nothing more than for the Earth to thrive, and she knows that for that to happen, people like her, Batman, Superman, and others need to find one another and work together.

I think all the Absolute heroes have come a long way since they debuted at the end of 2024. But when it comes down to it, Wonder Woman is the only person I can see uniting everyone. She has the drive and love needed to save the world and the willingness to reach out and make friends. Now, whether the Absolute heroes will agree with her is another story. But when we do start seeing the Absolute Universe’s separate corners start coming together, it’s going to be because Wonder Woman was leading the charge.

How do you feel about Absolute Wonder Woman being the Absolute Universe’s guiding light? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!