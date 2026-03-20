Sorry Batgirl Fans, But Nightwing’s Love Triangle is Never Going to Die

I know DickBabs shippers aren’t going to like hearing this, but Nightwing’s never escaping the love triangle he’s been a part of for years. Now, while Dick Grayson has gotten around over the years, he has primarily had two major love interests. Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, someone he’s known nearly his entire life. And Starfire, his Titans teammate and former fiancée. Now, pretty much everyone loves Nightwing, but when it comes to shippers, people can get passionate about who Dick spends his life with. And for the last few years, he’s chosen to be with Babs.

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Now, I’ll admit that I’ve always preferred Nightwing and Starfire together (I grew up on the Teen Titans show, sue me). But when it became clear that DC wanted Dick and Barbara together, I figured there was no reason to get bent out of shape over it. I mean, aside from a few moments of affection, Dick and Starfire haven’t really been a couple since they broke up in the early ‘90s. And yet, we keep getting these moments that throw just enough red meat to the Nightwing/Starfire shippers, making me think that this love triangle just isn’t going anywhere.

Nightwing and Starfire’s Relationship is Part of the Titans’ ‘Cycle’

New Titans #33 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Adriano Lucas, and Tom Napolitano is the start of a brand-new era for the fan-favorite team. But you wouldn’t know it because the Titans have found themselves trapped in a never-ending simulated reality that no one seems to be aware of. The team wakes up, has coffee, and a few laughs before they’re eventually attacked by a classic villain like Terra or Brother Blood. But like always, they save the day and look towards the future. However, what none of them realizes is that they’re living through a cycle.

Interestingly enough, the cycle doesn’t force the team to fight the same villains over and over again. It also forces them to go through the same drama and interpersonal conflicts. Raven has difficulty with her dark side, Cyborg struggles with his humanity, and even Roy and Donna Troy’s tumultuous relationship keeps repeating. No one notices anything different, except for Nightwing, who starts to hear messages through the team’s coffee machine, which warns Dick to stop drinking the coffee. He eventually does, allowing Nightwing to become aware of the odd nature of this reality he and his friends are experiencing.

Not too long after Dick stops drinking the coffee, he notices the moon is always full. As Nightwing muses on their reality, he starts talking with Starfire about how trapped he feels and how there has to be more than them just going through their greatest hits of villains and drama. Starfire comforts Nightwing and lays an unexpected smooch on her former partner. Nothing more is said of the moment, but the cycle continues, and as the Titans keep experiencing the same conflicts over and over again, Nightwing briefly finds himself in the middle of more relationship drama with Starfire.

The Cycle is Being Broken, But Nightwing’s Past with Starfire is Too Big to Leave Behind

Now, I should make it clear that the kiss in this issue doesn’t stem from Starfire genuinely desiring Nightwing. Like the rest of the Titans, she’s being manipulated by whatever forces are behind the simulated reality and mind-altering coffee. However, from a more meta perspective, this does make it clear that Nightwing and Starfire’s romantic past is a huge part of the Titans’ brand, as much as Deathstroke and Terra betraying the Titans is. The cycle the team is trapped in isn’t just for the sake of narrative; it’s a commentary on the things intrinsically attached to these heroes.

This entire issue builds up to one major moment, the end where the New Titans roster (Jon Kent, Spoiler, etc) rescues the more traditional lineup. And it works because its a symbolic way for the creative team to reject repeating the same patterns and try something new. And as a Titans fan, I can appreciate that. But as someone who’s been reading comics for the better part of twenty years, I know that some stuff just doesn’t stay in the past. Just like Trigon coming after Raven, Nightwing and Starfire’s relationship will continue to be brought up.

Now I’m not saying that Nightwing is going to leave Batgirl for Starfire anytime soon (they’re quite committed in Dick’s book). But as long as the Titans franchise revisits Dick and Starfire’s romantic past, that’s enough of a spark to keep the shippers’ hopes alive. Shipping can be kind of a touchy subject, and I get a lot of people would rather DC move on completely. But I just can’t shake the feeling that Nightwing and Starfire’s relationship is such a huge part of Titans’ lore, it’s going to keep the love triangle alive for years to come.

What do you think about Nightwing’s love triangle with Starfire and Batgirl? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!