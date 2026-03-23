5 Greatest DC Comics Relationships of All Time, Ranked

The DC Universe is known for a lot of amazing things, but one thing we don’t talk enough about is how many great couples can be found in the pages of books put out by DC. We spend so much time talking about the greatest feats of heroes or who the best villains are, but never enough time focusing on the love. While the DCU can be a crazy place filled with colorful criminals and cosmic crises, it’s also full of couples who, despite all the chaos, continue to support one another.

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Now every couple has their drama (who wouldn’t in a universe that’s been rebooted multiple times). But no matter what outlandish event the DC Universe has experienced, many couples continue to thrive. Apollo and Midnighter have seen their fair share of weirdness, but they remain committed to each other. Flash and Linda Park’s history was erased, but their love overcame that impossible obstacle. Things aren’t always simple in a superhero world, but these heroes and their loved ones make it work. Read on to discover 5 amazing DC Comics couples and what makes their relationship so special.

5. Apollo and Midnighter

Apollo and Midnighter might have been conceived as a parody of Superman and Batman, but these two are so much more. They’ve worked together for years on various teams, from Stormwatch to different incarnations of the Authority. Apollo and Midnighter are fiercely loyal to one another, and fans everywhere loved seeing the relationship between these two grow over the years. Midnighter and Apollo are also notable for being one of the first major queer comic couples and one of the first to be married. They’ve both been through changes over the years, but their love has always remained strong.

4. Flash and Linda Park-West

Becoming the Flash was one of the most defining moments of Wally West’s life. The second most defining was meeting Linda Park, the woman who would become his wife and, eventually, the mother of his children. Wally and Linda had one of the most stable, loving marriages before it was tragically undone due to the changes to DC’s history post-Flashpoint. Despite the cosmic shake-up, Wally never forgot Linda and moved heaven and Earth to repair their marriage and bring their family back. If that’s not the sign of a loving relationship, I really don’t know what is.

3. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

Harley Quinn was once trapped in a relationship where her love and affection were repaid with neglect and abuse. But thankfully, she broke out of that toxic dynamic and got with someone who truly understands and loves her. It took a while for DC to make them official, but for years now, Harley and Poison Ivy have been a couple, and they’ve both thrived together. Ivy is the grounding, loving presence Harley needs, while Harley gives Ivy the joy and spark other people simply can’t give her. Like them or not, you have to admit there’s real passion between them.

2. Mister Miracle and Big Barda

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

I always love couples with a history, and I don’t think there’s a couple with a greater history than Big Barda and Mister Miracle. They both grew up in the firepits of Apokolips, trained to be elite fighters that served under Darkseid. Instead, they escaped a life of cold cruelty for one of warmth and affection on Earth. They’ve supported each other through high and low, and recently made the next step and had a daughter together. It sounds impossible, but doing the impossible is just another day for this towering brutalist and wiry escape artist.

1. Superman and Lois Lane

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Admittedly, I’m a Superman stan, so I have my biases, but really, is there a better couple than Superman and Lois? These two have a history that goes back decades, and they had chemistry from the get-go. Sure, it took a while for Superman to own up to his secret identity as Lois’ co-worker, but ever since then, these two have had one of the greatest relationship dynamics in comics. They’ve been through all the drama you can imagine; numerous deaths and reboots. But no matter what, Superman and Lois always find each other, and nothing can keep them apart.

Who is your favorite couple in the DC Universe? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!