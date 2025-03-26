Marvel’s Big MCU Announcement Sets Up a Controversial Relationship From the Comics

Marvel Studios has been slow-dripping announcements for an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project — most likely Avengers: Doomsday — and the reveal of two castmates opens the door for one of comics’ most drama-filled relationships to make its way to the big screen. At the time of this writing, the full cast list of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is still going, but we know that Vanessa Kirby and Tenoch Huerta Mejía will be reprising their roles as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman and Namor the Sub-Mariner, respectively. While on the surface it doesn’t look like a big deal, but fans of the Fantastic Four comics know Sue and Namor have a long history together.

Sue Storm has always held a special place in Namor’s heart. The King of Atlantis — or Talokan, as it was changed for the MCU — has always sought to win the affection of the Invisible Woman. While the passion between Namor and Invisible Woman has been undeniable, Sue always returns to her husband, Reed Richards, played by Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We’ve yet to see Pascal’s name in the official lineup of actor chairs, but we do know Ebon Moss-Bachrach is appearing as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

There have been several recent reports concerning who is (and isn’t) returning for Avengers: Doomsday. Confirmed are Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Downey’s big reveal came at San Diego Comic-Con, along with the surprise announcement that Joe and Anthony Russo were also returning to the MCU to direct both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Cumberbatch previously said that after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was renamed Avengers: Doomsday and its script was being rewritten, his character of Stephen Strange was no longer appearing. However, not long after that, he quickly changed his tune and said he was mistaken. Elizabeth Olsen has also denied a report that the Scarlet Witch is coming back for Avengers: Doomsday.

There are also reports that Avengers: Doomsday will feature Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, though they may not be portraying the heroes fans are expecting. The report for Evans didn’t say he was playing Captain America, opening the door for him to portray the Fantastic Four’s Human Torch again, just like in Deadpool & Wolverine. There’s also the possibility that Chris Evans will play the evil Hydra Captain America from the comics. As for Atwell, the speculation is that she could be Captain Carter from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

