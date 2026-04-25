10 Most Unkillable Marvel Superheroes, Ranked

In the world of Marvel Comics, death is often treated as a non-factor, as many supposed permanent “deaths” end with a hero popping right back up as if nothing happened. However, while most heroes can feasibly die and require some form of outside intervention or plot contrivance to come back to life, some are just built to withstand anything thrown at them and are unkillable. From being indestructible, having a potent healing factor, to literally possessing retroactive immortality, these heroes have the powers needed to evade death indefinitely. For these Marvel superheroes, there is practically no way to ensure they stay dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These Marvel superheroes have recovered from what would otherwise be life-threatening injuries as if they were nothing. Even if their entire bodies are destroyed, they still have the means to resurrect themselves and continue the fight. With heroes like these, villains everywhere should second-guess themselves before fighting them.

10) Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

On top of his indestructible claws and savage nature, one of Wolverine’s most useful abilities is his healing factor. Thanks to his regenerative abilities, Wolverine’s aging has slowed to a crawl , he’s already been alive for over a century. Wolverine has survived some truly impressive injuries, including having the adamantium ripped out of his bones, being eaten by the Hulk, and being reduced to a skeleton by a giant explosion. Despite these injuries, Wolverine soon recovered and was more ticked off than hurt. Nonetheless, he has died in the past because he still needs to breathe, and his healing factor can become overtaxed. However, overall, Wolverine is a fearsome and durable hero who is very hard to keep down for long.

9) Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Like Wolverine, Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, is well-known for how nothing seems capable of killing him. Although most of Deadpool’s healing factor is constantly focused on preventing his cancer from killing him, he still has enough regenerative powers to survive some of the most egregious injuries ever shown in comics. Deadpool has recovered from being blown up, eaten, impaled, melted, incinerated, and decapitated. His healing factor is supposed to be far greater than Wolverine’s. Deadpool’s ability to cheat death became even greater when Thanos cursed him to be immortal so that he may never be with his true love: Lady Death. Although many superheroes wished it weren’t the case, Deadpool won’t be meeting the Grim Reaper any time soon.

8) Iceman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Who would have guessed that the guy who originally just threw snowballs at people would evolve into an unstoppable force of nature? Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, is an Omega-Level Mutant who has complete mastery over ice and can transform himself into that form of matter. If he’s shattered into a million pieces or melted, Bobby can transfer his mind into the moisture in the air so that he can freeze it to make a new body. Even if he suffers lethal injuries while in his human form, Bobby can still perform this feat. As long as there’s some form of ice, water, or moisture on the planet, Bobby has a means to survive any damage thrown at him.

7) Ghost Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As a person who draws his power from the deepest pits of Hell and is merged with the all-powerful and immortal Spirit of Vengeance known as Zarathos, Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, is unbelievably tough. When in his Ghost Rider form, he’s practically immune to all forms of physical damage and can instantly recover even if he were somehow hurt. Not even the Hulk crushing Ghost Rider’s skull into smithereens can keep him down for long. Naturally, the only things that can do serious harm to Ghost Rider are holy weapons and attacks that directly damage his soul. Still, Ghost Rider is immensely powerful, and Hell will freeze over before he’s permanently put down.

6) Wonder Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Although there was a time when Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, could die, now that he’s transformed into a being of pure ionic energy, he is unkillable. On top of giving him immense physical strength and durability, the energy that makes up Wonder Man’s body makes him functionally immortal. He doesn’t age, and he doesn’t need to eat, sleep, or breathe. Wonder Man is also practically immune to long-term physical harm, since he has no true organs or bones, and he can quickly regenerate any damage, no matter how severe. Even if the energy that makes up his body dissipates, he can always rebuild himself as good as new. Wonder Man is a prime example of how energy can’t be created or destroyed.

5) Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

After ingesting an experimental Super Soldier Serum, Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry, became one of the strongest beings in the Marvel Universe. Sentry’s near-unrivaled super-strength, speed, and molecular kinetics make him practically invincible. He also possesses an incredible healing factor so that he can even recover from getting his face blown off. Even if he were to be overpowered and killed, Sentry, and by extension his dark persona, the Void, possess retroactive immortality. No matter the cause of death, they will always eventually reform and are also immune to the effects of aging. Sentry himself has described his death as like taking a short nap. And whenever he wakes up, it’s always a gamble of whether he’ll be the Sentry or the Void.

4) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Empowered by gamma radiation and the eldritch One Below All, the Hulk is an unstoppable force of pure destruction and rage. Not only is the Hulk strong enough to withstand cosmic-level attacks, but even if he’s impaled, decapitated, or chopped into pieces, he will still survive and regenerate. He’s been shown in alternate universes capable of living for hundreds of years. Even if the Hulk were to have his entire body destroyed, his soul would be transported to the hellish Below Place, where he can step through the Green Door to resurrect himself. Even Bruce Banner can go through the Green Door, ensuring that even his frail human form is impossible to keep dead for long.

3) Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jean Grey is infamous for rising from the ashes like a phoenix, no matter how many times she dies. Through her connection to the Phoenix Force, Jean can resurrect herself no matter how much damage her body is subject to. Even complete vaporization won’t keep her down for long. And as time has gone on and Jean’s connection to the Phoenix Force has grown, Jean Grey has completely transcended her mortal origins. Now, Jean is a living concept that has become one with all of creation and doesn’t necessarily require a body. While her physical body can still be destroyed and takes time to rebuild, Jean is an omnipresent entity unbound by life and death.

2) Franklin Richards

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The most powerful superhero in the Marvel Universe, the son of Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, is practically a physical god. Franklin Richards possesses nearly unrivaled reality-warping capabilities, enabling him to mold the multiverse however he chooses. Such abilities make Franklin practically untouchable. Even life and death can be bent to Franklin’s will as he’s been shown to resurrect the Thing and even Galactus. He’s also physically tough enough to withstand direct hits from Celestials. It has also been confirmed that due to his abilities, Franklin will live for billions of years to witness the end of the multiverse and take over Galactus’s role as the Devourer of Worlds in the next incarnation of the multiverse.

1) Mr. Immortal

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ironically, the physically weakest hero on this list is the most impossible to kill. Craig Hollis, aka Mr. Immortal, lives up to his name thanks to his retroactive immortality. No matter if he’s torn apart, stabbed, blown up, poisoned, crushed, drowned, or disintegrated, Mr. Immortal will always regenerate and be back up good as new within a few minutes. This power comes from the fact that he’s the only known member of Homo Supreme, the final stage of human evolution. Although being unkillable sounds good on paper, Mr. Immortal still feels pain and has no other superhuman abilities. Even worse, Mr. Immortal’s power is a kind of curse; he is doomed to live forever and see not just the end of Earth, but the end of time itself.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!