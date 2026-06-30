5 Best DC Comics of June 2026, Ranked (Including a Battle the DCEU Denied Fans)

Comic books, like all artistic mediums, consistently pump out a ton of content. For DC Comics, that means churning out dozens of new comics every week for countless fans to enjoy. There are comics for fans of every genre under the sun, and right now, DC is going through an absolute renaissance. They’re pumping out more incredible comics every month than any one person could possibly keep up with. DC released a staggering fifty-two new comics this past month. Aside from being an incredibly on-the-nose number for them, this shows that the company is ready and willing to publish a whole host of comics to cater to everyone’s tastes.

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Of course, fifty-two issues is a lot of comics. Combine that number with any number of Marvel, Image, IDW, and who knows how many incredible indie titles there are, and it becomes very obvious that no one is going to be able to buy every comic that’s worth a pull every month. That’s exactly what we’re here to talk about today. We’re taking a look at five of the best comics that DC put out in June 2026. This month was utterly agonizing to narrow down to just five. It could easily be fifteen, but the whole point is to give you the best bang for your buck, and the five on this list definitely qualify. To make things even better, it’s almost a complete Superman sweep.

5) Superman Unlimited #14

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This issue continued the “Reign of the Superboys” story, featuring our Jon Kent as Tomorrow Man to cover for what appears to be his younger self brought forward in time. Of course, things are never that simple. The new Superboy is a whole lot more traumatized and angry than Tomorrow Man ever was, and he’s becoming a serious threat to everyone around him. This issue is all about introspection as the physical threats ramp up. We see Lois grapple with the idea that the Jon she knows could be giving up his life, and whether she’d want him to come back as is, or take the do-over with the younger version. Even still, she makes plans for when it all comes crashing down.

While everyone plots for Superboy to go bad, Tomorrow Man keeps being the ultimate bastion of hope and trying to help. It’s that endless empathy that drives all this drama in such a wonderful way. The twist with young Jon is finally revealed, and it’s the best kind of plot twist, where the pieces to see it were all there if you paid attention, but the reveal hypes you up anyway. This is the best issue of this entire series so far, and leaves me desperately counting down the days until the next one. This storyline is single-handedly rebuilding Jon Kent as a character, and I could not love it more for that.

4) The Deadman #1

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Boston Brand is the horrifying undead aerialist known as the Deadman, and he’s back in his very own limited series. From the superstar team that has already given us beloved works like Ice Cream Man and Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum, Deadman’s afterlife is reimagined in a bright, zany, mature new way that combines joy, terror, and bittersweetness in equal measure. Boston isn’t just Rama Kushna’s chosen mortal agent; he’s the custodian who makes sure every spirit goes where it needs to go. This brand-new take on the hero humanizes his potion while simultaneously making it more out of this world than ever before, which is the ethos for this entire book.

It’s clear that this comic isn’t going to be like anything that Deadman has ever starred in before. Every page brims with creativity and life, bringing something entirely new to a character who’s been long dead, figuratively and literally. This already feels like the type of comic that defines a generation’s understanding of a character. Between the masterful tone, wonderfully expressive and off-putting art, and lore that seems to expand with every revisit, this first issue perfectly throws the reader into Deadman’s world without overwhelming them. It primes them for the incredible adventure that’s sure to be on the way.

3) Summer of Supergirl Special

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The Summer of Supergirl is a season-long celebration for DC’s very own Maiden of Might. Supergirl is making her DCU debut in her titular movie, and DC isn’t holding back in finally giving her the recognition that she’s always deserved. This comic is the special that kicks it all off, giving us three great stories all centered around Supergirl. It features true superstar teams, including Mark Waid, Gail Simone, and Sophie Campbell, who is actually the current writer for the ongoing Supergirl (2025) series. If you’re looking for the most quality stories for your money spent, this is definitely the number one grab.

These three stories all feel fleshed out and complete, which is definitely rare for issues like this. What really sets it apart is how every story focuses on a different aspect of Supergirl. Waid’s is all about her history, Simone’s is all about her identity as an orphan and Superman’s cousin, and Campbell’s shows us how Supergirl can connect to anyone, even her worst enemies. Supergirl is a vastly underrated but essential character, and if you’re a fan of her or superheroes in general, this issue is everything you could ask for.

2) Absolute Superman #20

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The Absolute line is one of DC’s biggest successes in decades, and frankly, every book in this line deserves a spot on this list. The winner for this month, however, is Superman for the insane fight that is shaking the very foundations of his world. This issue continues the brawl between Superman, Steel, and Hawkman against the virtually unstoppable King Shazam, who is the Absolute Black Adam. Their fight reaches truly unbelievable proportions. It operates at a truly mind-boggling scale, with blows that can shake the planet but never lose that personal, intimate tension.

More than just the greatest action in comics, this issue focuses hard on the impact Superman has had on the characters around him. Lois and Hawkman are the prime examples here. The greatest part of this issue, to me, is how it homes in on Superman’s refusal to lose himself to the god-like war. Even when taking punches that could crack mountains in half or lightning that could fry a state off the map, he does everything he can to save lives. Thanks to Superman, nobody dies. He’s not just fighting, he’s still being a hero, which is what this book is all about. Superman continues to fight impossible odds and defy them at every point because that’s what heroes do.

1) Superman (2023) #39

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

It is officially Prime Time once again. Superboy-Prime has quickly risen from an often-ridiculed character to one of DC’s most beloved heroes, and it’s all thanks to his incredible character arc from the pages of this book. In the penultimate issue of this arc, Superboy-Prime battles the disembodied Manchester Black. It has all the awesome action you could want from a Prime-focused book, but more than that, it serves as a wonderful exploration of DC and the entire comic book medium. Prime has always been a DC fanboy, but here, he experiences every type of comic there is and highlights what makes them all so great.

This issue is a love letter to Superboy-Prime’s history, Superman’s mythos, and comic books themselves. At the end of the day, there are infinitely more comics out there than just the Big Two’s superhero comics, and Prime got his first taste of that here. It was a celebration, showing us the best and worst parts of every type of comic with the same type of laughter that you’d expect from a loving roast from your best friend. This issue oozes with love for comics, and even sets up an incredible climactic clash for the next one. Prime Time might almost be over, but while it’s still here, it’ll keep being incredible.

What was your favorite DC release this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!