From San Diego Comic-Con to Your Phone: The Fastest Way to Start Reading the Comics Everyone Is Talking About

There’s never a better time to get into the biggest comics than after San Diego Comic-Con. Most of the discussion will be about the films and TV shows; Avengers: Doomsday is sure to be a conversation driver. But in amidst all this, you’ll see a lot of chatter about some massively influential comics. Both Marvel and DC have launched some outstanding new lines over the last two years, boldly reinventing their iconic heroes, and Image Comics is going from strength to strength as well.

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Digital comics are mainstream now, but fortunately, they’re easy to access. Not only do most publishers have their own online access, but you can easily access some of the biggest comics as well as up and coming exciting indie offerings on one platform, GlobalComix. GlobalComix is building the future of how comics and manga are discovered, read, and shared worldwide and there are loads of great options there and beyond. Here’s what you need to know to get reading some of the best and most exciting comics right now all from your phone.

DC Comics

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

For same-day releases, you can purchase individual comics on GlobalComix, including some of the most talked-about books right now, including Absolute Green Arrow.

All DC comics are available on the DC Universe Infinite app, where new comics become available depending on your subscription tier: Ultra members gain access to them 30 days after physical release, while Standard members have to wait six months.

Many older books are available through GlobalComix’s Gold subscription, including the likes of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

You may be particularly interested in DC’s crowd-pleasing Absolute Universe, a bold reinvention of core DC titles overseen by Scott Snyder; DC has even announced an Absolute Batman series, showing just how big these titles are. Meanwhile, Supergirl may not have been a box office hit, but it’s driven massive interest in Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s 2021 Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow run. And Batman books continue to be popular, with an ongoing narrative running through Detective Comics, Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, and more; Poison Ivy is now Gotham’s mayor, while Vandal Savage is chief of police!

Marvel Comics

image courtesy of marvel comics

For same-day releases, you can purchase individual comics on GlobalComix as well, making it a one-stop-shop for classic titles as well as major new stories, including Uncanny X-Men–a perfect read ahead of the team’s MCU debut.

Marvel tend to focus on the Marvel Unlimited app, where new comics become available exactly three months after physical release. Marvel Unlimited boasts a library of over 30,000 comics.

As of October last year, older Marvel books are finally available through GlobalComix’s Gold subscription, including the Krakoan X-Men era and much-loved stories such as Civil War.

Marvel has just wrapped up a relaunch of its Ultimate Universe, a modernized timeline riffing on the classics; here, a time-lost, corrupt version of Reed Richards deliberately rewrote history to prevent Earth’s heroes emerging, but he’s only delayed them. Amazing Spider-Man is a mainstay title, while Ryan North’s current Fantastic Four run is earning popular and critical acclaim. And, of course, Marvel is currently in the middle of another major event: Avengers: Armageddon, which promises to redefine the Avengers for years to come.

Top Cow, IDW, and More!

Image Courtesy of Top Cow

Other publishers generally lack the kind of single online portal you get with Marvel Unlimited and DC Universe Infinite. GlobalComix, for example, features other great publishers as well, including IDW and Top Cow.

Looking for some of IDW’s exciting titles (including Godzilla’s epic Kai-Sei Era?) GlobalComix has you covered! They also feature Top Cow, indie comics, and more.

For newer and same-day releases for Image and other publishers, you can purchase individual comics on Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play Books.

You may find yourself particularly interested in Top Cow’s The Darkness, a dark fantasy series from Marc Silvestri, Garth Ennis, and David Wohl. There’s also Sunstone, Cyberforce, and Swing from the publisher as well, all easily available on GlobalComix.



GlobalComix is the ultimate digital comics app that lets you read over 300,000 comics anytime, anywhere from your phone or laptop. Fresh titles added weekly, so there’s always something new to read. for just $6.99 a month or $69 a year.

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