10 Best X-Men Stories for Non-X-Men Fans

The X-Men have grown into one of the biggest sales forces in the history of the comic medium. Their original Silver Age adventures weren’t exactly popular, but a new roster introduced in Giant-Size X-Men #1 and writer Chris Claremont taking over chronicling their adventures changed that. They’d become the most popular team in comics starting in the ’80s, and have since eclipsed basically every other team in the Marvel Universe. There are legions of X-Men fans out there, but not everyone loves the team. There are some fans who have never picked up their stories, whether it be because they’re new to comics or because they’ve never found the right place to start.

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The X-Men can be extremely complicated, so it’s hard for people who have never been into the team to find a good place to start reading. However, there are plenty of amazing stories for non-fans of the team, ones that will make anyone love them. These ten X-Men stories are perfect for people who have never liked the team, making them into fans of the group.

10) “The Apocalypse Solution”

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This one isn’t technically an X-Men story, but it’s perfect for new fans. Uncanny X-Force is the best X-Force series and its first story arc set the stage for the book perfectly. “The Apocalypse Solution”, by Rick Remender and Jerome Opena, ran through the first four issues of the title. It followed a new team Wolverine brought together – Psylocke, Archangel, Fantomex, and Deadpool – in a mission to destroy Apocalypse. They have to face the power of the Final Horsemen to get to En Sabah Nur, but there’s one more knot to untangle, one that could spell doom for the world. This is an action-packed thriller, full of great character moments and deft humor, with an ending that will shock you. It stars numerous fan favorites, and doesn’t get to into the weeds of X-Men continuity, making it perfect for non-fans.

9) “The Brood Saga”

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“The Brood Saga” is brilliant classic X-Men. Running through Uncanny X-Men #154-167, by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum, it’s an example of the team in their ascendancy. The X-Men end up having to help the Shi’Ar battle against the Brood, a race of aliens that were similar to but legally distinct enough from the Xenomorphs to keep Marvel from getting sued (which isn’t a problem anymore, since Marvel parent company Disney owns the Xenos). This was the next big X-saga after the classic “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and sold the Brood as a major enemy for the team. This is a perfect blending of superheroes, sci-fi, and horror that will leave you begging for more.

8) House of X/Powers of X

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The Krakoa Era is the X-Men’s most inventive era and it’s honestly perfect for new readers. It takes the team in some amazing directions and all of that started with House of X/Powers of X, by Jonathan Hickman, Pepe Larraz, and R.B. Silva. The two books that are one introduced the new status quo for the mutant race, took readers across time and the multiverse, and changed the way X-Men comics worked for five years. This book was white hot when it came out and everyone who read it loved it. It opens the door to five years of best of all time stories (and some stinkers), perfect for new fans who want a story with a beginning, middle, and end.

7) “Days of Future Past”

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“Days of Future Past” is a masterwork that changed comics forever. Uncanny X-Men #141-142, by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, took readers to a dark future where the X-Men failed to stop humanity and their Sentinels from creating a world controlled by machines meant to kill every mutant born. The ragtag survivors of the team hatch a desperate plan, one meant to make sure their future never happens. This story made the dystopian future popular in superhero comics, and is basically a perfect little slice of what Marvel’s merry mutants do best.

6) “Age of Apocalypse”

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“Age of Apocalypse” is one of the most beloved alternate universe stories in comics. While it’s definitely a long story – nine four-issue miniseries, two two-issue ones, and two bookends comics – it’s perfect for non-fans. Taking place in an alternate universe where Xavier was killed in the past and Apocalypse was able to conquer the Americas with his mutant army, it follows Magneto and his X-Men in battle against the ancient mutant villain. While not all of the series are created equally, these stories take zero knowledge of the X-Men’s history and have a beginning, middle, and end, perfect for someone who just wants to read a cool superhero epic.

5) “Gifted”

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Joss Whedon and John Cassaday’s 25 issues on Astonishing X-Men (Vol. 3) is one of the most beloved X-Men runs ever, and its first story is perfect for non-fans. This issue kicked off a new status quo for the team, as they devoted themselves to being superheroes and teachers again. However, they’re tested immediately as a mutant cure and a mysterious alien heavy drive the mutant world into turmoil. This story has amazing art and great characterization, having long been a favorite to give new fans. It’s the best tale from Whedon and Cassaday’s run, and will make anyone love the team.

4) “Mutant Massacre”

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The X-Men reached the heights of their sales powers in the mid ’80s and Marvel took advantage of that with “Mutant Massacre”. This crossover ran through Uncanny X-Men #210-213, New Mutants #46, X-Factor #9-11, Thor #373-374, Power Pack #27, and Daredevil #238. The story saw the Marauders attack the Morlock Tunnels under Manhattan on a mission of extermination, with the only thing standing standing between the Morlocks and death the heroes of New York City. This story was made to be as widely digestible as possible and it’s full of big stakes action and brilliant characterization. It’s a mutant masterpiece that anyone will love.

3) “E Is for Extinction”

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New X-Men is an amazing stretch for the team, and it kicked off with a yarn that will hook anyone. “E Is for Extinction” ran through New X-Men #114-116, by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. This was the first story of Morrison’s run and what a doozy it was. There are more mutants manifesting than ever and Beast discovers the extinction gene in humanity, so the X-Men shift to a mutant rescue/teaching model rather than the former superhero one. However, a new threat rears its head, one that has nothing less than extinction on its mind. This story presents an entirely new era of the team in the best way possible. It’s unlike anything that came before it, and has been impressing fans for decades.

2) X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills

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X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills is one of the best X-Men stories ever, perfectly boiling down what makes them such a unique superteam. Reverend Stryker and his Purifiers have decided that mutants are the servants of Satan on Earth and begin a campaign of extermination against mutant children, one that draws in both the X-Men and their greatest foe Magneto. This masterpiece from Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson takes the central metaphor of the group – racist bigotry – and looks at religion’s effect on it. It’s a powerful story, one that is still relevant over 44 years after its publication. It’s a rare perfect X-Men story and anyone who reads it will love it.

1) X-Men (Vol. 2) #1-3

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Chris Claremont wrote the X-Men for 17 years (although if you add up his later runs on the team, it goes over 20) and his last story of that run is a proven crowd-pleaser. X-Men (Vol. 2) #1-3, by Claremont and Jim Lee, introduced the Blue and Gold Teams of the X-Men and had Magneto return to the war between mutants and humans with his new team the Acolytes. When they attack Genosha, the Blue Team jumps into action and readers learn some shocking secrets that will change everything they thought they knew about Magneto. This story made a generation of kids fall in love with the X-Men. It was the first comic of millions and they loved it. Perfect art combines with amazing storytelling for a book that anyone with a pulse will love.

What’s your favorite X-story to recommend to non-fans? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!