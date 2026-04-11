5 Great DC Black Label Comics Every Fan Must Read

I cannot tell you how much you are missing out if you haven’t read anything from DC Comics’ Black Label imprint. For those unfamiliar, back in 2018, DC launched the imprint to serve as a home for stories featuring the publisher’s biggest icons, but written for a more mature audience. Since the days of Batman: Damned, DC Comics has released dozens of adult-only comics, giving fans unbelievable stories. From Batman becoming a werewolf to a heist story with the Rogues way past their prime, there really is a story for everyone when it comes to the Black Label branding.

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But what are some of the must-reads? What are some comics that truly demand attention? That can be a difficult question, as a lot of it boils down to personal tastes. As someone who’s read a lot of DC Black Label’s books (admittedly not all of them), I debated this question a lot, because I know my tastes generally run more eclectic than most. But I did my best to be fair and looked for what I believe are some of the most entertaining ones, so read on to discover 5 DC Black Label books you don’t want to miss.

5. Plastic Man No More!

Christopher Cantwell, Alex Lins, and Jacob Edgar do the impossible and give fans one of the most somber Black Label stories ever. And it stars Plastic Man of all people! Eel O’Brien is injured on an adventure with the Justice League, and sadly, the clock is running out fast. As Plastic Man’s body degrades, he tries to find a cure and make amends to his loved ones. This book really doesn’t hold back, expertly combining body horror and drama, while also giving us one of the most nuanced looks at Plastic Man that’s ever been seen.

4. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham

DC Black Label has a lot of Batman stories (shocker, I know). But one of the best, and I do mean best, is Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, written and drawn by Rafael Grampá. This book is set in an alternate Gotham, one that’s so overrun with crime that Batman has decided to kill off his Bruce Wayne persona and focus on crime-fighting full-time. However, his plans are interrupted when a conspiracy known as the Stadtgeist emerges, bringing up dark secrets from Bruce’s past. We’re still waiting for the final issue, but I’ve got high hopes for a great ending.

3. Peacemaker Tries Hard!

If you liked the Peacemaker show, I implore you to check out Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh’s miniseries Peacemaker Tries Hard!. While not set in the same continuity as James Gunn’s Peacemaker, you can feel the influence here. Peacemaker goes on a trip all across the DCU to rescue his dog from the clutches of the Brain and Monsieur Mallah. This book is funny, it is clever, and it’s got more niche DC Comics references than Peacemaker has helmets. Again, not canon with Gunn’s DCU, but an absolute must-read if you need something that has the same feel.

2. Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum

Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum is the newest DC Black Label book on the block, but it made one hell of a splash. This book comes from Ice Cream Man’s W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo and begins with a simple concept: Superman finds several new shades of kryptonite and experiments on himself to see what their effects are. But the story itself is anything but simple. It’s a fantastic story about home, family, and community, what these things mean to us and how they can grow and change. As a Superman stan, I can’t hype this book up enough.

1. Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons

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If there’s a DC Black Label book with clear unanimous praise, it’s Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons. Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, and Nicola Scott reimagine the Amazons’ origin, history, and mythos in an epic tale that culminates in the birth of Wonder Woman. Widely considered to be one of the best takes on the Amazons in decades, this book was cited as one of Kelly Thompson’s biggest influences for Absolute Wonder Woman. If you’ve never considered yourself a fan of Wonder Woman, this book has a very good chance of making you one.

What’s your favorite DC Black Label book? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!