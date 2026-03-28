DC Comics’ New Vertigo Comics, Ranked Worst to Best

It’s a new era for DC Comics’ iconic Vertigo imprint, with a slew of new titles. For well over three decades, Vertigo has been a classic staple for DC, serving as a home for classic titles like Sandman, Fables, Preacher, and more. However, due to the rise of other creator-owned publishers, Vertigo started petering out in the mid-to-late 2000s. To DC’s credit, it tried to revive the line several times, but Vertigo was ultimately shuttered in 2020 and more or less replaced by DC Black Label. However, this past February, DC brought Vertigo back with its biggest push in years.

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Like the original Vertigo, DC has tapped some of the biggest rising names in comics to bring this new iteration to life. James Tynion IV, Deniz Camp, Steve Pugh, and Jacob Phillips are just some of the talents contributing to this exciting new experiment. The relaunched Vertigo is taking things slow, starting with only a handful of titles like Bleeding Hearts and The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery. Despite the small number of books, new fans may wonder how they all compare, so read on to discover the best of Vertigo’s new offerings.

4. The Peril of the Brual Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery

The mouthful that is The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery comes from Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips. It follows a private eye who gets roped into a strange mystery involving a powerful artifact connected to the Greek god Hephaestus. This book is a little high-concept and combines a lot of elements, which can be a lot for readers. It’s not bad by any means, but it definitely comes off as the kind of story that will read better when the entire story is available. But it’s definitely something fans of slow-burn detective stories will enjoy!

3. End of Life

I’m kinda biased when it comes to End of Life, admittedly. I loved Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh’s last collaboration, Peacemaker Tries Hard!, and this book more or less feels like a spiritual successor. An uber-confident (read: jackass) hitman accidentally violates the rules of his international hitman cabal, forcing him to hide out in the town he grew up in, where he reconnects with his dying father. It balances comedy and action really well, and while I think it’s incredible, I can definitely see people not being into it as much. But if you’re a Peacemaker fan, you’ll love this.

2. Nice House by the Sea

Nice House by the Sea, the sequel to Nice House on the Lake, has a bit of an unfair advantage as it’s the only new Vertigo title to have started before the relaunch. Much like the original story, it follows a group of strangers brought to stay in a house while the end of the world occurs outside. It’s creepy, it’s perturbing, and it has all of the ingredients to make an incredible horror story. If you’ve never had the privilege of reading James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martinez Bueno’s original story or its sequel, I highly recommend it.

1. Bleeding Hearts

Deniz Camp and Stipan Moran, the duo behind 20th Century Men, reunite for Bleeding Hearts, a surprisingly heartwarming tale. It’s a post-apocalyptic zombie story where the undead have won, and culture has shifted in their favor. It follows one zombie named Poke and the radical changes that happen to him when his heart mysteriously starts beating again. This is more than just a zombie story; it’s a tale of community, belonging, and what being human actually means. It’s early yet, but I’m impressed by what I’ve seen, and I think Bleeding Hearts has the makings of a modern classic.

What’s your favorite new Vertigo title? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!