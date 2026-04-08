5 Great DC Superhero Teams Nobody Talks About

DC Comics is home to some of the most beloved and powerful superhero teams in comic book history. Obviously, the two biggest names are the Justice League and the Teen Titans. Even other teams, such as the Justice Society, Doom Patrol, and Legion of Superheroes, hold special places in a lot of people’s hearts. However, not every crime-fighting group can live up to its legacy. Over the years, there have been plenty of underrated superhero alliances that have unfairly been forgotten despite their amazing rosters, gimmicks, and storylines. These are the superhero teams whose battles to protect the world from evil deserve more recognition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are plenty of superhero teams that have faded into obscurity. However, these alliances of crime fighters have what it takes to become household names if DC gave them another chance.

5) Batman Inc.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is such an icon that he’s inspired numerous heroes around the world to take up their own cowls. Building on the Golden Age team, the Batmen of All Nations, Batman Inc., takes the idea even further, adding new members from across the globe. The Dark Knight created this team so that he may train the best and brightest masked vigilantes so that they can spread his mission to the four corners of the Earth. Along with many core members of the Bat-Family, such as Nightwing and Batgirl, Batman Inc. is made up of international heroes like Knight and Squire, Mr. Unknown, Man-of-Bats, Nightrunner, El Guacho, Gray Wolf, Wingman, Red Raven, Dark Ranger, and Batman of China. Together, these heroes ensure that all criminals fear the night.

4) Great Ten

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

America isn’t the only country in need of superheroes. The Great Ten are China’s premier superhero team who operate under the jurisdiction of their homeland’s government. Many of the team’s members are based on different Chinese myths, allowing for more diverse origins and powers than those found in most Western DC heroes. The Great Ten are made up of August General in Iron, Celestial Archer, Accomplished Perfect Physician, Ghost Fox Killer, Immortal Man in Darkness, Thundermind, Socialist Red Guardsman, Mother of Champions, Seven Deadly Brothers, and Shaolin Robot. While the Great Ten may sometimes fight with superheroes from other countries, at the end of the day, they are honorable heroes who want to protect their home.

3) Metal Men

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of DC Comics’ most bizarre teams, the Metal Men are a group of robots who were built to be superheroes. Created by the brilliant Doc Magnus, the Metal Men are sentient, shapeshifting robots composed of a single element. While they may all have similar abilities, what really sets the Metal Men apart are their unique and eccentric personalities. Gold is a proud and natural leader, Platinum is nurturing, Iron is brave, Mercury is an arrogant jerk, Lead is slow-minded, and Tin is shy. Alongside Doc Magnus, the Metal Men are a fire-forged and unorthodox family who stick together to go on outlandish adventures and fight all manner of mad scientists and monsters.

2) Outsiders

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When the Justice League refused to help Batman rescue his kidnapped friend Lucius Fox, the Caped Crusader set about creating a new team, the Outsiders, that was more willing to do things his way. When the Outsiders made their first appearance in the ‘80s, they were a huge hit among readers for their thrilling black-ops adventures and stellar roster. Led by Batman, the original team consisted of Black Lightning, Katana, Geo-Force, Halo, and Metamorpho. Over the years, there would be several more incarnations of the Outsiders. However, the popularity of the Outsiders has unfairly diminished over the years. With a concept as interesting as black-ops superheroes, the Outsiders definitely deserve more attention.

1) Freedom Fighters

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In the battle against fascism, the Freedom Fighters are always ready for action. Made up of superheroes initially from Quality Comics, the Freedom Fighters primarily exist on Earth-X, a universe where the Nazi’s won World War II and took over the world. Made up of Uncle Sam, the Ray, Phantom Lady, Human Bomb, Black Condor, Doll Man, and Doll Woman, the Freedom Fighters are their world’s best hope. While the Freedom Fighters may seem corny at first glance, this team of patriots and members of marginalized groups represents the ideals that the United States was founded on: the rights to life, liberty, and justice. For their compelling members and narrative potential, the Freedom Fighters deserve the chance to become A-List superheroes.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!