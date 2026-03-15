5 Great Wolverine Moments That Defined The ‘20s (So Far)

Wolverine entered the ’20s after returning to life in 2019 in the terrible Return of Wolverine, but things were about to get much better for the hero. The X-Men’s Krakoa Era began in 2019, and he would get a new series in 2020, with Wolverine (Vol. 7) kicking off from Benjamin Percy, legendary Wolverine artist Adam Kubert, and Viktor Bogdanovic. The title became one of the best of the entire Krakoa Era, with Logan also rejoining X-Force. He got two event books in 2022, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, and his book remained one of the best-selling books of the end of the line. 2024 was the 50th anniversary of the character, and he’s been playing a big role in Uncanny X-Men since the “From the Ashes” relaunch, with the remarkably uneven Wolverine (Vol. 8) relaunch and the best-selling yet sort of maligned Ultimate Wolverine rounding out his solo ongoings.

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While the last six years haven’t been completely great, mostly because of the last year of the character, it’s been mostly cool. We’ve gotten some excellent Wolverine comics (shout out to Wolverine: Patch, which just missed the list) in the mix of the decade. These are the five best moments of the ol’Canucklehead in the 2020s, and the future can only get better.

5) Chris Claremont’s Return to Wolverine

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Chris Claremont changed the X-Men forever and made Wolverine a superstar in the ’80s. With 2024 being the hero’s 50th anniversary, it was decided to bring the legendary writer back to the character for several miniseries with Edgar Salazar like Wolverine: Madripoor Knights, the long-awaited continuation of the classic Uncanny X-Men #268, and Wolverine: Deep Cut. Claremont is one of the great Wolverine writers, and his books from 2024 and 2025 are some of the highlights of the last six years of the character. If you love Wolvie and you missed these, go and read them.

4) Wolverine’s Return to X-Force

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So, X-Force (Vol. 6) kicked off at the end of 2019, but most of its 50-issue run came from the 2020s. Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara, Robert Gill, GUR-eFX, and various fill-in artists gave readers the most dangerous version of X-Force, with the group acting as the Krakoan CIA, with Beast in the lead and Wolverine as the field leader. This wasn’t exactly a second Wolverine ongoing, focusing also on Domino and Kid Omega, but it played a huge role in the character’s growth over the last six years. It was full of great Wolverine action, and led to one of the best parts of the Krakoa Era for the character.

3) Wolverine vs. Beast

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X-Force (Vol. 6) showed the slow unraveling of Beast over its run, as the scientist decided that Krakoa needed to be protected at all costs, and any atrocity was worth it. This led to him paying to kill Wolverine at a trap at Legacy House, a supervillain auction house, and having him resurrected as a brainwashed assassin. Logan eventually broke free and it led to an awesome war between the two characters. Their battle, which run from Wolverine (Vol. 7) #26 to #35, was a highlight of the decade for the X-books, and has become rather important in the history of the team.

2) “Sabretooth War”

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It had honestly been about a decade since fans got a battle between Wolverine and Sabretooth in 2024, but all of that changed with “Sabretooth War”. This ten-part story was the grand finale of Percy’s run on the character, working with Sabretooth/Sabretooth and the Exiles writer Victor LaValle and artists Geoff Shaw and Cory Smith. This story pit Logan against a multiversal army of Victor Creeds, as the 616 version decides to destroy his old enemy forever. This is peak Wolverine, an epic story that had some amazingly bloody moments, killers fights, great character work, and spectacular writing. It’s a best of all time Wolverine story.

1) Wolverine: Revenge

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2024 brought readers a Wolverine book from two of the hottest creators in comics. Wolverine: Revenge was a five-issue series from Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo, taking place on an alternate Earth where the death of Magneto kicks off an EMP that destroys civilization, with only Russia having a reactor that worked, guarded by the Brotherhood of Mutants: Mastermind, Colossus, Sabretooth, Omega Red, and Deadpool. Logan is sent to get their technology, but everything goes terribly wrong, leading the hero on a quest for revenge. Hickman has a love for Wolverine that he keeps pretty well hidden, and this story shows just how much esteem he has for the hero. Capullo’s art is fantastic, bringing this action-packed banger to life. This is the coolest moment of the decade so far for the character, and it’s a modern classic.

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