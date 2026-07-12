5 Overpowered DC Heroes Who Would Destroy Thor (& Certainly Wouldn’t Have Missed Thanos’ Head)

Thor has long been one of the most powerful superheroes in comics. He was introduced in Marvel’s Silver Age boom and always felt to me as an attempt by Jack Kirby to experiment with science fiction and mythology (something he would also do DC’s Fourth World and Eternals), all whole giving his new universe its own Superman. He’s battled some of the most dangerous villains of all time, be they from Norse legends, the modern world, or the depths of the cosmos. He’s fought alongside the Avengers and faced down the greatest threats in history, saving the multiverse time after time. He’s faced down beings that make gods look like children and walked away with the win. He’s battled the most powerful heroes, usually winning the battle.

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Looking at the characters of DC Comics, there are loads of heroes that Thor would be able to dogwalk. However, power levels in the DC Multiverse are much, much higher than they are at Marvel. Overpowered DC characters dwarf those of the Marvel Multiverse, including Thor. These five overpowered DC heroes would wreck Thor, each of them dwarfing their fellows with their power level.

5) Doctor Fate

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Doctor Fate is DC’s first magic hero, laying the groundwork for characters like Doctor Strange back in the Golden Age. Since then, there’s been numerous people under the Helmet of Fate, with Khalid Nassour, a magic user trained by the original Fate Kent Nelson, acting as the newest version. All of them are powered by the Lord of Order Nabu, an ancient being with godlike magic powers. They have access to the Tower of Fate, the greatest magical library in the cosmos, allowing them to harness magic that can do just about anything. Fate has been fighting alongside the Justice Society and the Justice League for decades, and has faced off against the worst enemies out there. Thor is powerful, but as varied as his power set is, he can’t really match Fate. Magic is a fundamentally broken power and the good doctor would use it to defeat Thor. Fate can just do too much to beat him.

4) Captain Marvel

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Captain Marvel is finally able to use his old name again and has recently had a crossover with Thor. The two of them don’t really feel like they go together – Thor is an ancient warrior while Billy is a modern orphan trying to do the right thing – but fans loved them as a duo. However, if it came right down to it, Captain Marvel would defeat the God of Thunder. The reason is simple – he has the power of Zeus, the most powerful god of his pantheon, as well as that of the Titan Atlas, who holds up the world. It would be a hellacious fight full of lightning bolts and the kind of punches that would shatter glass for miles around them. The Odinson has a greater variety of powers, but Billy is almost certainly stronger and has the wisdom of Solomon. It’s the kind of fight that every fan wants to see, but it’s ending would be rather surprising; most people would assume the Norse god who has been fighting monsters for millennia would win, but it would be the orphan who gets to cosplay as the World’s Mightiest Mortal.

3) Captain Atom

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Captain Atom was created by Charlton Comics, gifted with the power to control atoms. He had godlike power and would eventually be acquired by DC Comics when Charlton closed its doors. In the DC Multiverse, Captain Nathaniel Adam volunteered for an experiment with an alien starship. An accident saw his flesh bonded with the quantum skin of the craft and Captain Atom was born. He’s been shown to be on the same power level of Superman, sometimes fighting the Man of Steel for the government, and making it to the second round of DC K.O. tournament. He’s been a member of the Justice League and has faced some deadly foes. As far as it goes, I would say that he has a comparable strength level to the God of Thunder, but what really pushes him ahead is his powers. He can mess with the atomic structure of anything out there and is a cauldron of amazing atomic energy. He has time powers as well, giving him way more options in combat than the Odinson. He’d be able to overpower the god, which doesn’t happen often, taking the win.

2) Firestorm

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Firestorm was DC’s Spider-Man, a young hero who was more like the readers. He worked after school with Professor Martin Stein and the two of them ended up being bonded after an attack on the nuclear experiments Stein was doing. The explosion ended up fusing them into Firestorm. As the hero, the two of them had vast nuclear energy powers, molecular control, super strength, invulnerability, flight, phasing, and numerous other powers. Over the years, the character has evolved a lot and has always been one of the most powerful beings on Earth. A battle between him and Thor would be something else. He could phase through all of the god’s attack and use his powers to hit him from every angle; this is someone who create small nuclear explosions or turn the air around the god into caustic acid. He probably wouldn’t be able to turn Mjolnir into salt, but he still has the kind of powers that Thor really can’t deal with. If he only had the strength and the energy powers, Thor’d probably win, but the young hero’s molecular manipulation powers will make all the difference.

1) The Spectre

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The Spectre was first introduced in the Golden Age. Detective Jim Corrigan is killed by mobsters and bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance, becoming the bane of the underworld. He joined the JSA and destroyed the wicked, tormenting them in every way he could. It was later revealed that he was the God’s Angel of Vengeance and one of the most powerful beings in the cosmos. He has reality altering powers at the highest imaginable level and has wrestled with the most powerful beings, including the Anti-Monitor. He once slaughtered his way through the magical community, defeating the most powerful beings, breaking the bonds that governed magic. Thor is a god, which would put him at a higher level than an angel, but both Marvel and DC play their Christian religion-inspired characters more powerful than the gods of other religions. The Spectre would be powerful enough to get rid of Mjolnir, robbing the Odinson of his greatest weapon. While he’s still tough without it, the God of Thunder couldn’t hold a candle to the Spectre.

What overpowered DC characters do you think can beat Thor? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!