Invincible Creator Confirms That The Series Biggest Villain Has Been Cast

If you thought Conquest was bad, you haven’t seen anything yet. With Invincible already confirmed for a fourth season and creator Robert Kirkman hoping for quite a few additional seasons, some big time villains are on the way to threaten the Earth. In a recent Interview with series creator, Kirkman confirmed that one of the comics’ biggest antagonists will arrive in the future of the show but he didn’t stop there. Said villain has already been cast and Robert Kirman describes the voice actor in a way that should get Mark Grayson fans everywhere excited.

Warning. If you want to avoid spoilers for the future of Invincible, be forewarned that we’ll be hinting at what is to come for Mark Grayson with this reveal. Conquest was scary enough on his own but he is far from the only Viltrumite in the universe. Earlier this season, it was revealed that the Viltrum Empire only has a handful of members left. Holding this secret close to their chest, the alien race of conquerors still has a serious ace up their sleeve. Their leader, Thragg, has yet to appear in the animated series but left quite the impact on the original comic and is far more powerful than Conquest in the strength department.

Thragg Is Coming

In a surprising twist, Robert Kirkman explained that the emperor of the Viltrumite has already been cast, seemingly long before his appearance in the Amazon show, “I mean, it would certainly be weird if he didn’t show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don’t know. It’s so tough. Here’s what I’ll say: He’s been cast and he’s amazing.” While it’s anyone’s guess as to who will take on the role of Thragg, it’s sure to be a major name considering the villain’s impact on the series moving forward.

While the fourth season doesn’t have a release window as of yet, Kirkman wasn’t shy in the interview regarding when he hopes to see it hit the screen, “I’ll say vaguely the same timeline. I don’t know the quarter or month. That’s something that the team at Amazon strategically figures out what’s the best way to drop the show. The team at Skybound is getting a ton of support from Amazon. The fact that they’re approving seasons the way they are and have been letting us work ahead is the reason that we’re able to get the show out. I’m very thankful for everything that they’ve done, and they’re pretty good at picking release windows, so we’ll see. The goal is to continue the cadence that we’ve had with Seasons 2 and 3. The plan is that you will see Season 4 in 2026.”

