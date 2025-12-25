5 Spider-Man and Superman Crossovers We Need to See in 2026

It’s official: Superman and Spider-Man are reuniting nearly five decades after their first crossover. Though Marvel and DC Comics had more or less sworn off collaborating, the Big Two put an end to that in 2025 with their dual one-shots that brought Deadpool and Batman together, along with numerous other characters. Now the publishers are keeping the hype train going next year with a couple of specials focusing on the Man of Steel and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. And like the 2025 specials, they’ll feature a number of backup crossovers, this time focusing on Spider-Man and Superman-associated characters.

While DC Comics announced some interesting backup crossovers for its special (like a story with Pa Kent and Uncle Ben), many noticed there were some big characters missing from the special, like Miles Morales or Lex Luthor. To be fair, a few of the bigger names are likely saved for Marvel’s as-of-yet unannounced one-shot, so it’s not like they’ve been completely forgotten about. But with so many Superman and Spider-Man characters, what are some combos that could make for a really interesting story? Read on to see 5 Superman/Spider-Man that would be amazing to see next year.

5. Spider-Boy/Super Twins

Interestingly, both Superman and Spider-Man got new, pint-sized partners at about the same time, and all of them have already been through some pretty traumatic circumstances. Spider-Boy was erased from existence while the Super-Twins were taken as slaves on Warworld. But all three have a new lease on life, fighting crime part-time with their respective mentors while balancing the normal kid struggles like school and chores. An adventure between the Super-Twins and Spider-Boy could make for a fun and incredibly cute backup story, especially if Spider-Boy’s creator and current Superman Unlimited writer Dan Slott got a chance to pen it.

4. Scarlet Spider/New Super-Man

This might be more wish fulfillment on my part since I’m just a fan of both characters. But I could see the logic in uniting Kaine’s Scarlet Spider and Kenan Kong, the New Super-Man. Both heroes are strongly associated with their respective heroes, though they’ve never actually taken the Superman or Spider-Man mantle for themselves. They’ve also got powers unique to them, such as Scarlet Spider’s telepathy with spiders or New Super-Man’s magic immunity. I just really want to see Gene Luen Yang write New Super-Man again, and a crossover like this seems like a prime opportunity.

3. Lex Luthor/Norman Osborn

Come on, this one has to happen, right? With Superman and Spider-Man’s most famous nemeses being egomaniacal businessmen, this kind of story writes itself. Both Lex and Norman have spent lifetimes hating their foes. Yet, weirdly, they’ve also made for decent allies, even working side-by-side with Superman and Spider-Man. I can only imagine the kind of meeting of the minds that would happen in a story with these two. Whether they’re bonding over their hatred, fighting for some arbitrary reason, or simply dishing out catty comments to one another, DC and Marvel need to make this meeting a reality.

2. Absolute Superman/Ultimate Spider-Man

I’m not going to lie, I don’t really see this one materializing, but damn it if it wouldn’t be interesting. Both Marvel and DC Comics found immense success with their new Ultimate and Absolute lines, and the new takes on Spider-Man and Superman are some of their most popular overhauls in years. I think a story, even a short one, could make for a very powerful moment. Get Jonathan Hickman or Jason Aaron to write it, and I have no doubt we’d get a crossover story that touches on both heroes’ humanity and what really drives them.

1. Miles Morales/Jon Kent

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

I was honestly surprised when neither Miles Morales nor Jon Kent was featured in the announcement for Superman/Spider-Man. Both of them have made waves as two of the biggest legacy characters in the past several decades. I think a story with these two could be fantastic as they discuss things like the weight of legacy and wanting to live up to the incredible example set by their mentor. If I were a gambler, I’d put my money on this crossover actually popping up next year, because it’s just too good an idea not to run with.

What Superman/Spider-Man crossover do you want to see happen? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!