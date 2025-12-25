5 Times The Avengers Nearly Fell Apart

The Avengers’ formation was straight-up chaotic. Back in Avengers #1 (1963), this team of misfits didn’t even plan to work together. Loki, of all people, was the reason they teamed up, manipulating Hulk to cause trouble, which led Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, and Wasp to step in and handle the situation. They weren’t exactly friends at first, but what made their union special was the realization that, individually, they were powerful, but together? Unstoppable.

Deep down, they all believed in protecting Earth at all costs. That’s why they lasted. They didn’t always get along, but when it came down to saving the day, they trusted each other to do what was right.

5. The Kree–Skrull War (1971–1972)

During Roy Thomas and Neal Adams’ classic Avengers storyline, the team was thrust into the middle of a cosmic conflict between the Kree and Skrull empires. What made this story legendary wasn’t just the scale — it was the internal strain. The government began to doubt the Avengers, especially when the shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrated Earth’s institutions. Meanwhile, tensions flared within the team itself: Captain Marvel’s divided loyalties, the Vision’s emerging emotions for Wanda, and the constant moral tug-of-war between patriotism and autonomy.

In hindsight, this story is an early blueprint for the Avengers’ recurring theme: how much control should they cede to authority? The team’s fracture here wasn’t due to betrayal or ideology but the sheer enormity of the responsibility they carried. It’s fascinating that their near-breakup came from doing the right thing for the wrong reasons — and from realizing that no one, not even heroes, can truly stay neutral in a galactic war.

4. The Trial of Yellowjacket (1981)

This was one of the most personal implosions in Avengers history. Hank Pym — the original Ant-Man and sometimes Giant-Man — spiraled into a nervous breakdown after being suspended from the team. His desperate bid for redemption led him to a series of catastrophic decisions, culminating in him striking his wife, Janet Van Dyne (the Wasp), during an argument. It was one of Marvel’s rawest, most emotionally charged stories — deeply uncomfortable and tragically human. The Avengers, in turn, were forced to confront one of their founding members as he deteriorated in real time. This arc shattered the illusion of the Avengers as a perfect family. You could argue that this moment did more to humanize the Avengers than any alien invasion.

3. Avengers Disassembled (2004)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Avengers Disassembled was a storyline that lived up to its title, tearing the team apart in ways fans hadn’t seen before. Written by Brian Michael Bendis, this arc saw the Scarlet Witch lose control of her reality-warping powers due to a mental breakdown caused by suppressed trauma. Wanda Maximoff unconsciously unleashed chaos upon the team, leading to the deaths of Hawkeye, the Vision, and Ant-Man (Scott Lang). The Avengers, overwhelmed by tragedy and betrayal, were left shattered.

Wanda, a longtime member and friend, became the unintentional villain, forcing the Avengers to grapple with the idea that even their closest allies could pose a threat. The team disbanded in the aftermath, leaving fans in shock and setting the stage for the formation of the “New Avengers.” While some saw this as a much-needed shakeup, others felt it was a brutal dismantling of the team’s legacy. Either way, it marked one of the darkest chapters in Avengers history.

2. The Civil War (2006-2007)

The superhero Civil War pitted hero against hero in one of Marvel’s most divisive storylines. The conflict arose when the U.S. government introduced the Superhuman Registration Act, requiring all superpowered individuals to register their identities and work under government oversight. This sparked a philosophical and physical divide within the Avengers, with Iron Man leading the pro-registration side and Captain America heading the resistance. The resulting battles were brutal, with friendships shattered and longstanding alliances broken.

The Avengers were arguably never the same after Civil War. The ideological differences that once seemed minor were blown wide open, exposing deep rifts that couldn’t easily be healed. The brutal confrontation between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, in particular, broke fans’ hearts, as two of Marvel’s most iconic heroes became bitter enemies. While the storyline was a commercial success, many readers lamented the loss of camaraderie that had defined the Avengers. Even after the war ended, the scars it left on the team lingered for years, making it one of the most impactful and divisive eras in the team’s history.

1. The Secret Invasion (2008)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If Civil War sowed distrust, Secret Invasion brought it to its boiling point. The storyline revealed that the shape-shifting Skrulls had been infiltrating Earth for years, replacing key figures — including Avengers — with impostors. The discovery that some of their own teammates had been Skrulls all along sent shockwaves through the team. Who could be trusted? Who was real? Even characters like Spider-Woman and Mockingbird, previously thought to be allies, were revealed as Skrull agents. The paranoia and betrayal tore at the fabric of the Avengers, as the team struggled to maintain cohesion in the face of such a massive revelation.

What made Secret Invasion so devastating was the way it preyed on the Avengers’ greatest strength — their trust in one another. The storyline forced them to confront the uncomfortable reality that their enemies had exploited their weaknesses for years. While the Avengers ultimately triumphed, the psychological damage was significant.

