5 Weakest Omega-Class Mutants

The X-Men became massively popular in the 1980s, and creators like Chris Claremont and Louise Simonson created a small universe of mutant characters, everything from superheroes and supervillains to supporting casts to spy organizations and government operatives. That has only bloomed over the years, as numerous creators followed the example of their forebears. We’ve been introduced to so many different types of mutants, including one that has defined mutants in the modern Marvel Universe: the Omega-class. Omega-class mutants are the most powerful mutants, able to do things that no others can. They are the top of the food chain, and some of them have truly earth-shattering power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, not all of them do. For every powerful Omega-level member of the X-Men, there are some Omegas whose powers aren’t actually all that impressive. These five Omegas are the weakest of the bunch, and some of their powers are actually kind of funny.

5) Maddie

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Maddie first appeared in Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan #1, and she is one of the worst Omegas ever, if not the worst. So, on the one hand, she can teleport herself and something else anywhere. Her teleport power seemingly has no limit. That’s good. However, when she brings people with her, unless they’re invulnerable or have a healing factor, they come out the other side all messed up, having been disfigured by the process. That’s bad. This is a fine power for her, but it’s a terrible power for anyone else, friend or foe.

4) Kobak

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Arakko is one of the most interesting parts of the X-Men’s Krakoa Era, introducing readers to a new culture of mutants. They were much more martial than Earth mutants, and had the powers to match. Kobak is one of multiple Omegas introduced in this period, and he’s somehow an Omega despite having some pretty blah abilities. His powers that are in his animal form, he has has superhuman strength and durability, and can fire quills that can go through anything (it’s never been tested on adamantium or vibranium or any of the truly high-test Marvel metals). He’s basically an Omega-class porcupine, which is kind of dangerous, but not really all that dangerous.

3) Forge

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Forge has the power to create anything, which is kind of impressive on the surface, but it’s not actually that great. To begin with, Forge doesn’t actually know everything, he can just make it. He doesn’t really understand how it all works sometimes. While he’s definitely a genius, that’s because he’s had to learn how to take his own stuff apart to learn how it works. His powers are also limited by what he can get his hands on. If he’s out in the woods with just wood, he will build some amazing things out of wood, but he is limited to what he can do with wood. So, for Forge to be at his best, he has to be in a lab that has access to just about anything you can think of.

2) Death

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

Death is one of the First Horsemen, the Arakkii children of Apocalypse and Genesis. Each of them were Omegas, and great warriors, but not all of their powers where all that formidable. Death’s powers allowed him to release a mist that could disintegrate anything it came in contact with. This isn’t exactly a useless power, but it’s just mist, so it’s not the best against a prepared opponent. There are so many ways to just disperse it. Basically, any team with a super strong member could just clap and disperse it, and if there was a wind manipulator or a telekinetic, it’s useless. Death is at least not vulnerable to the mist himself, but other than that, he’s a waste of an Omega.

1) Hope Summers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hope Summers has a great reputation but her powers aren’t all that. Hope is a telepath, but not a particularly powerful one as far it goes, unless she’s tapped into the Phoenix Force. Her Omega-class power is power manipulation ability. She’s great when she’s with a group of mutants, because she can use and enhance their powers, but on her own, she just has her telepathy, which again isn’t Omega-class, and her martial skills, which are pretty formidable. She’s also just a in very good shape human being, so anyone with a gun and some luck can take her down. She’s not a glass cannon — glass cannons do a lot of damage but can’t take any, and she really can’t on her own. She’s a glass engine: super useful for numerous things but only around some components… that also can’t take a lot of damage.

Who do you think are the weakest Omegas? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!