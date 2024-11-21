IDW’s Eisner Nominated Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees Offers New Look at Sequel

The tranquil town of Woodbrook will never be the same again in Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring, a sequel to IDW Publishing’s Eisner-nominated hit series by writer/artist Patrick Horvath. The original Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees took the comic book industry by storm, as fans couldn’t get enough of the anthropomorphic story that’s a mix of Dexter and your favorite nursery rhymes. IDW’s follow-up, Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring, was announced at New York Comic Con last month, but for fans eager to see even more of what terrors are to come, there’s new art to feast your eyes on.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the promo artwork for Patrick Horvath’s Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring. The piece features a bear slowly walking past a “Welcome To Woodbrook” sign, except the bear is leaving behind bloody footprints on the road. “The Sequel to the Best-Selling Cozy Horror Series From Patrick Horvath. 2025,” the promotional piece reads. You can’t help but get excited for the next installment in the growing Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees franchise. You can take a look at the promotional artwork below.

image credit: idw publishing

“As soon as I started working on the first issue of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, I realized there was A LOT more that I could do with this story,” creator Patrick Horvath said. “I’m excited to begin teasing our return to Woodbrook. We’re taking a large jump forward in time, around 8 years after the events in the first book. We now find ourselves in the world of the early 1990’s and along with it come all of the changes we’re familiar with: the internet, globalization, suburban sprawl… For Samantha, it all means that the world she likes to keep at a distance is getting smaller and smaller.”

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees joins IDW’s horror imprint

New York Comic Con also brought the news that IDW is launching a new horror imprint called IDW Dark. The comic headlining the IDW Dark lineup is Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring. There will also be a slew of licensed content under the IDW Dark umbrella including Smile, Event Horizon, Twilight Zone, and A Quiet Place.

Fans looking to check out what IDW Dark has to offer can pick up the IDW Dark Free Comic Book Day issue next year. The FCBD issue will feature IDW Dark and Nightcaps titles, with the latter being another horror line also debuting in 2025.

The collected edition of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees is on sale now and is already headed for a second printing. When the collected edition debuted in September, it was the second best-selling graphic novel behind Ultimate Spider-Man Vol. 1.