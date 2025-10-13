8 Non-DC Characters We Want to See in DC K.O.

DC Comics have been having a banner year since 2024, and it’s all come to fruition with DC K.O. Darkseid has been able to weave himself into the fabric of the very universe, and the only way for the heroes to defeat him is to take over the Omega energy heart he’s planted in the center of the Earth. This means having a tournament over who can wield this ultimate power. Heroes and villains alike have entered the heart, and fans are ready for some superpowered chaos. Fans were already pretty excited for DC K.O., as they get to see their favorite DC heroes and villains battle it out in a tournament. However, DC has dropped a bombshell on fans at New York Comic Con, announcing that characters from outside the DC Multiverse are also going to be in the tournament.

The publisher has revealed that Vampirella, Sub-Zero, Homelander, Red Sonja, Annabelle from The Conjuring, and Samantha Strong from Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees are all going to involve somehow. This is a huge announcement and it has readers excited for what might be coming, including perhaps some other comic characters joining the fray. These eight comic characters from across the comic industry would be amazing in DC K.O.

8) Rubin Bakshi from Rare Flavours

The indie comic market is full of amazing stories, introducing readers to wonderful characters. One of the best of the last few years is Rare Flavours, by Ram V and Filipe Andrade, which introduced readers to the rakshasa, an Indian demon, named Rubin Bakshi. Rubin loves humanity and food, often at the same time, and wanted to become the new Anthony Bourdain., taking documentarian Mo on a food tour across India While Rubin isn’t a fighter, he is a demon, so he capacity for great violence when he needs to. Ram V does much of his best work with DC Comics, so it would be awesome if Rubin showed up in DC K.O., wanting to rebuild the world into a place where food is art.

7) Etienne from The Power Fantasy

The Power Fantasy is a brilliant comic from Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard. The book follows the Superpowers as they awaken across the world, and the price the world pays for them. It’s all very much X-Men, and there are some powerful characters in the story. One of the most important, and powerful, Superpowers is Etienne. Etienne is a powerful telepath, basically the Professor X of The Power Fantasy. Etienne isn’t much of a fighter, instead using his powers to manipulate others to do his bidding, all to service his mysterious plan. This would make him a very interesting addition to DC K.O., which doesn’t have many telepaths to stop Etienne. Etienne would bring a new dynamic to the story of DC K.O. and would make an amazing addition.

6) The Goon

The Goon was created by writer/artist Eric Powell. He’s a simple character — he shows up, cracks heads, and leaves. He’s an old school tough guy, and he’s perfect for DC K.O.. He’s just a dude who fights monsters and bad guys. He’s a goon. The Goon showing up in DC K.O. would be a lot of fun. The Goon is the kind of character who would probably have a problem with characters like Superman, the Flash, or Giganta, but it would be awesome to see him try his best to take them down anyway. Powell has worked for DC in the past, so this would be an awesome surprise for fans of the Goon.

5) Radiant Black

Radiant Black is the main character of Kyle Higgins’ Massive-Verse, one of the best new superhero universes created in the 21st century. Radiant Black is Nathan Burnett (the mantle would later be taken up by friend Marshall, who has the same powers, and was voted into the mantle by the fans), who gains enhanced strength, speed, and gravity based powers after finding a small black hole. Radiant Black is a powerful hero with cool powers, and would make an awesome addition to DC K.O. He doesn’t have the experience that some of the other characters in DC K.O. have, but his unique powers and experience would make him a great combatant.

4) Hellboy

Hellboy is one of the greatest horror characters in comics. The Beast of the Apocalypse summoned by Rasputin at the tail end of World War II, he was raised by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm and became the premiere monster fighter of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Hellboy has defeated the most powerful dark threats in the world, and is exactly the kind of character that would be amazing in DC K.O. Hellboy is one of the most popular indie comics ever, and it would be amazing to see him battle against the greatest heroes and villains of the DC Multiverse.

3) Black Hammer

Black Hammer created an entire universe of characters. The story began after a group of heroes defeated the Darkseid of their universe, with Black Hammer sacrificing himself to save them. They wake up in another world, trying to figure out what happened. Meanwhile, Lucy Weber, the daughter of Black Hammer, tries to find her father and his friends, jumping to the other world and finding her father’s hammer, becoming the new Black Hammer. Black Hammer is super strong, invulnerable, and can fly, with her hammer making a fearsome weapon. She’s like a mixture between Thor and Supergirl, and while she isn’t as experienced as her father, she’s proven to be a great hero. Co-creator Jeff Lemire is currently working for DC, so it would be awesome if Lucy showed up to try to win the tournament in DC K.O.

2) Spawn

Spawn is one of the most important indie comic characters ever created. Spawn helped make Image Comics popular, with writer/artist Todd McFarlane creating a whole empire based around the character. Murdered soldier Al Simmons became a Hellspawn, getting back to Earth to see his wife, and ending up battling against enemies both supernatural and superpowered. Spawn has faced some monstrous villains, and has changed a lot in the over 30 years since his debut, but one thing that has stayed the same is how formidable he is. Spawn would be awesome in DC K.O. and McFarlane has a pretty good relationship with the publisher. Spawn would be a shocking addition to the book, and fans would love it.

1) Invincible

Invincible has become one of the most popular indie superheroes ever. Mark Grayson gained superpowers because of his half-Viltrumite physiology, and became the Earth’s protector, battling against his father Omni-Man, supervillains, and the Viltrumite invasion forces. He’s massively strong, almost indestructible, and can fly, and has survived some hellacious brawls. Invincible is in DC K.O. would give readers a variety of amazing fights they’ve been dying to see. Invincible vs. Superman? Invincible vs. Wonder Woman? Invincible vs. Lex Luthor? Invincible would make an amazing addition in DC K.O. We might be getting Superman vs. Homelander, so we need to see Superman vs. Invincible. Plus, Invincible has crossed over with Marvel, so it would be awesome if he go to do the same thing with DC Comics.

