7 Alternate Marvel Romances That Should Be Canon

Marvel Comics didn’t bring the multiverse concept to superhero comics, but they’ve done some amazing things with it. Marvel’s multiverse didn’t come into being in any way we’d recognize until the ’80s, with stories like “Days of Future Past” and the Marvel UK Captain Britain series (that was written by Alan Moore; he’s the one who established that the Marvel Earth was Earth-616). The publisher often uses the same multiversal idea for their alternate universe tales — dark worlds where everything went wrong — but they have often remixed characters and their relationships, changing fundamental parts of their lives, including who they love.

Romance has always played a big part of the Marvel Universe, and often times, these alternate universes change up the ones we’re used to. They’ve introduced readers to some awesome pairings, ones that could make a big splash in the 616. These seven alternate Marvel romances should be brought into canon, as they’re more interesting than some of the canon ones.

7) Emma Frost/Black Bolt

Image COurtesy of Marvel COmics

“Old Man Logan” is a beloved alternate universe story, and it introduced readers to many new versions of old favorites. At one point on their trip across the Wastelands, Logan and Hawkeye are rescued by the Inhumans and readers learn that Emma Frost ended up with Black Bolt. The two of them would make for an excellent power couple. Both of them are devoted to their people, are extremely clever, and ruthless when they need to be. Emma’s powers means that she can read his mind, communicating everything for him, and no one’s doing anything with either her or Bolt, so it would be perfect.

6) Storm/Quicksilver

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

“Age of Apocalypse” is a monumental story, and introduced readers to some of the most beloved versions of the X-Men. There were lots of cool little differences, and one of the most interesting was the relationship between Quicksilver and Storm. The two of them made a great couple, and it would be cool to see them together in the main universe. They have very different personalities, but Storm has always been able to tame even the most mouthy men, like Wolverine. If there’s anyone who could put Pietro in his place, it’s her and it would be cool to see how their relationship dynamic worked in the 616.

5) Gambit/Lila Cheney

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Gambit and Rogue are a beloved relationship, but they never actually had much in common. In “Age of Apocalypse”, Gambit ended up getting with Lila Cheney, a mutant who could teleport anywhere, and they became thieves. Lila in the 616 was an intergalactic rock star who often stole and caused trouble all over the universe, and she has the same kind of wild streak as Remy. The two of them would go together perfectly, and if Marvel ever decides to ruin the relationship between him and Rogue, him and Lila would be awesome.

4) Cyclops/Frenzy

Image COurtesy of MArvel COmics

“Age of X” was the ’00s version of “Age of Apocalypse”, except it’s nowhere near as beloved. However, it does have its fans and one of the best parts for most fans was the relationship between Cyclops (known as Basilisk) and Frenzy, a super strong mutant who is a favorite C-lister of devoted X-fans. ‘Clops is best known for his relationships with Jean Grey and Emma Frost, and both of those relationships are honestly kind of boring. It would be awesome to see him with Frenzy in the 616, as both of them are extremely committed to mutants and would make for a cool new couple.

3) Apocalypse/Moira MacTaggert

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Krakoa Era was a huge change for the X-Men, and Moira MacTaggert was a catalyst for a lot of that. It was revealed that she was a reincarnating mutant and in one of her lives she ended up with Apocalypse, the two of them battling against humanity. We didn’t get to see too much of their relationship, but it would be interesting to see the two of them as a couple in the 616. The last time we saw her, Moira was her losing her powers forever, but seeing as how her powers are literally survival, Apocalypse could bring them back and the two of them could become a new evil power couple.

2) Psylocke/Blob

Image COurtesy of Marvel COmics

“Age of X-Man” was the ’10s version of the “Age of Apocalypse” (seeing a pattern?), and is ignored by most fans. However, it had one thing that everyone who read it remembers fondly: the relationship between Psylocke and Blob. It was a touching relationship and it would be cool to see it in the 616. While Psylocke does have Greycrow when writers remembers their relationship and Elizabeth Braddock, the first Psylocke, has Askani, it would be interesting to see one of them with Blob. He’s a cooler character than he gets credit for and a relationship with Psylocke would help readers realize that.

1) Wolverine/Hercules

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine is one of Marvel’s great ladies men, but he isn’t as plumb as an arrow in every alternate universe. In one universe, readers were introduced to a world where Logan and Hercules were a couple and it was honestly kind of awesome. The two of them made an amazing couple; they have so much in common and they play off each other well. It would be great to see them together in the 616 universe, and would help Hercules get some much needed attention.

