Absolute Batman Is the Most Insane Thing I’ve Ever Seen and It Rules (Review)

To say that Absolute Batman has been crushing it in its opening arc would be a massive understatement. Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s new take and entirely different approach to a character that might just be the most iconic in all of comics has been all gas, no brakes since the debut issue. This week, Absolute Batman #6 brings the first arc, “The Zoo”, to its conclusion and while part of the story is ending, make no mistake: this story isn’t slowing down one bit. Simply put, this story — and this issue — is the most insane Batman story I’ve ever read and it absolutely rules.

Absolute Batman #6 picks up on the heels of the previous issue with Roman Sionis unleashing chaos o Gotham City by incentivizing citizens to join his Party Animals and commit horrific crimes for cash prizes. Given that Gotham is a city of struggle and poverty, the citizens respond a little too positively, something that puts Martha Wayne and Jim Gordon in immediate danger when they learn they have million-dollar price tags on their heads. At the same time, Batman is in rough shape and trying to get himself together to take on Sionis again and stop the mayhem in his city — and he resorts to an entirely unexpected tactic to do so.

As most Batman fans — casual or as obnoxiously passionate about the character as I am — will tell you, there is one thing that Batman holds up almost above even no guns value and that’s the protection of his real identity. In mainstream comics, Bruce Wayne goes out of his way to ensure no one knows he’s Batman or that Batman is actually Bruce Wayne. Absolute Batman #6 takes that familiar element of the character and just lights it on fire (metaphorically). Bruce, dealing with injuries and needing a little help from his friends for the next part of the fight, reveals that he’s Batman to his friend Waylon “Crock” Jones. We find out pretty quickly that the others are let in on things, too with mixed reaction — Ozzie Cobblepot isn’t thrilled about helping him but does so just the same — but this is a huge departure and a major development. Batman is no longer alone, though it remains to be seen exactly how this will play out.

Batman isn’t alone beyond his friends, however. The issue also sees a major development in his working relationship with Alfred Pennyworth and the issue also further coalesces around the idea that Batman isn’t the only heroic figure in the Wayne family. Martha Wayne is pretty incredible herself here, and both the continued fleshing out of her character as well as the further development of things with Alfred feel like we’re starting to see a real force on the side of Gotham’s soul starting to come together. Batman may be a long vigilante, but he’s got support, one way or another. That said the issue closes with not only a truly horrific twist about the figure pulling the strings but also reveals what challenge Batman is going to face next — and if the wild turn of this first story arc is any indication, things are only going to be crazier.

As for how Absolute Batman #6 pulls off this wild ride, this is a case of everything is firing on all cylinders. Snyder’s story and writing is sharp and inventive. There’s an almost perfect balance between the emotional core of things — Bruce’s childhood trauma — and the forward-moving plot carrying things. What is particularly fantastic here is that Snyder has Bruce/Batman saying very, very little. It’s the other characters around him doing most of that but the art does a huge amount of storytelling. As has been true this whole run to date, Dragotta’s larger than life work has no shortage of important details. The result is something that is as pulse-pounding to look at as it is to read for the words. Have I said this already? This issue rules.

Between an insane story, a genuine appreciation for the emotional core of the character, and some bonkers action and wild turns, Absolute Batman #6 might just be the most insane Batman story we’ve ever been told. This book — and this arc — is bananas, and it’s some of the best executed storytelling in current comics. Period.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by: DC Comics

On: March 19, 2025

Written by: Scott Snyder

Art by: Nick Dragotta

Colors by: Frank Martin

Letters by: Clayton Cowles