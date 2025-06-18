7 Weirdest DC Supporting Characters (That We All Love Anyway)

Superhero comics are no stranger to supporting characters. Take a look around at any major comic published by DC, for example, and not only are they are everywhere, but they’re pretty big deals themselves. From your Lois Lane’s and Jimmy Olsen’s to your Dick Grayson’s and Tim Drake’s, the world of DC is packed with supporting characters galore. But while every type of supporting character has their place, not everyone can be your typical reporter, side-kick, or love interest. Some supporting characters fill important roles helping the heroes or the villains, but they’re just a little, well, weird. These are the absolute oddballs DC has to offer, but we love them anyway.

From more well known supporting characters to those that will make you go “Who is that and why haven’t I read them yet?” let’s highlight some of the odd, but often overlooked supporting characters in DC. Some of these picks range from characters that are decently well known to some of the most obscure ones from the deepest corners of DC. With a well of titles at the readers disposal it was difficult to pick just seven but these are the ones I believe are the ones who need some love at the end of the day.

1) Aristotle “Tot” Rodor

Aristotle “Tot” Rodor is best known as being connected to the vigilante The Question. He served as mentor, inventor, and friend to both Vic Sage and Reneé Montoya’s versions of The Question respectively. Tot started off just as the creator of The Question’s mask as well as some of his other gadgets when Vic was under the role. He would also give Vic lots of advice that was often ignored by Vic and would help him with a lot of the missions on the sidelines.

Later after Vic passed, he continued that role for Reneé when she became tTe Question and the two had a very similar yet different dynamic. Tot is often overlooked as The Question’s partner but his insight into the goings-on of The Question would often offer some levity to the situations and at times some comedic relief when needed. While he isn’t the most popular character on the list he provides a role of comfort to readers in the Dennis O’Neil run of The Question.

2) Danny the Street

Danny the Street is an omnipresent sentient street that often serves as a safe haven for many characters in need of a place to stay and as a quasi-headquarters for The Doom Patrol. The Doom Patrol came across Danny after they were being hunted by the men from N.O.W.H.E.R.E. and ended up protecting Danny from them. After that, The Doom Patrol used Danny as a traveling base that would bring them from location to location.

Created during Grant Morrison’s tenure on Doom Patrol, Danny became a popular facet to the Doom Patrol very quickly. However, while Danny the Street is best associated with The Doom Patrol, they aren’t the only team Danny helps. Danny has notably helped others, particularly the Teen Titans during the New 52. Danny also has the ability to speak to the people of the street as signs on shop windows and is always listening to the people they care for. Danny may take the cake for the strangest character on the list but we love them for it.

3) Clownhunter

Bao Pham the Clownhunter is a relatively new character to the Batman mythos. He Debuted in the “Joker War” by James Tynion IV’s, during his run on Batman. After his parents were murdered by Joker goons, Bao took it upon himself to hunt down the goons of the Joker during this event. He fashioned himself a baseball bat with a batarang as his primary weapon and racked up a mighty kill count of the Joker’s goons and eventually caught the attention of Batman, who would in turn lead him to a brighter future without killing.

While his time on Batman may have been very limited that didn’t stop him from becoming a memorable character and resulting in a leading role in Batman Incorporated with Ghost-Maker as his sidekick. From his uncapitalized lettering in his speech bubbles, to his weapon, and the homemade costume, there’s a lot to love with Clownhunter. While not presently featured in any current DC titles, that doesn’t mean we haven’t seen the last of him. He was last spotted in Blüdhaven at time of this writing so he could always pop up in Nightwing.

4) Animal Girl

Maxine Baker is the daughter of Buddy and Ellen Baker as well as the younger sister of Cliff Baker. She first appeared as Animal Man’s goofy daughter but was later transformed into his sidekick in the New 52 run of Animal Man by Jeff Lemire. There she was revealed to be the main avatar of the animal life force known as The Red and the chosen one for them. She always served as the comic relief as well and has a great father/daughter dynamic with her dad.

While she only became Animal Girl as of the 2010’s, she quickly solidified herself as one of the best characters in Lemire’s run. The added lore of becoming the prophesied avatar of The Red added a much needed boost to her character and makes her more than just the daughter of Animal Man. Wherever she goes next it’s sure to be an exciting and most likely terrifying time to behold.

5) Edward “Eddie” Fyers

Initially created as an antagonist for Oliver Queen in Mike Grell’s run on Green Arrow, Edward “Eddie” Fyers became a recurring foe and later ally for Queen. After Oliver passed away he stuck around and became a mentor/father figure for Oliver’s son Connor Hawke. From then on he became a regular for the rest of the series and was always there for Connor at every step of the way on his journey of being Green Arrow.

Eddie is a former CIA operative and currently seen as a mercenary for hire, Fyers’ personality would often aggravate Oliver in a frenemy sort of style while he’d care actually care about Connor despite being on the complete opposite side of personalities. Fyers’ is a fantastic support character that sadly hasn’t been seen much in the current DC era, last appearing in Benjamin Percy’s run, Fyers is in desperate need of a comeback.

6) The Help

In 2022 Tom King introduced The Help as a mysterious assassin in Batman: Killing Time. Appearing as a man in his 90’s and knowing every fighting style, he proved to be an elite foe for the Dark Knight. Later appearing in King’s The Penguin, The Help was revealed to be the son of Ra’s Al Ghul but does not partake in the Lazarus Pit remedies.

While he has a burning hatred for the Penguin, The Help reluctantly works for him as his personal bodyguard as well as an ultimate taskmaster. While he only has been around for a few years The Help has become a fun new reluctant Batman antagonist that steals the spotlight in every appearance he’s had so far. We don’t know a ton about The Help but that adds so much to his character.

7) Flatline

Created by Joshua Williamson in the pages of Robin Vol. 3, Flatline first appears as a sidekick to Lord Death Man. Going as a fighter in the Lazarus tournament, Flatline has the ability to absorb the skills of those she kills. First encountering Damian Wayne, she rips out Damian’s heart taking his first of three lives in the tournament. From there she grew close with Damian and took his heart in more ways than the literal sense.

With a unique appearance and a fun outgoing personality Flatline has made quite the name for herself as of late and has returned in the pages of Batman and Robin also by Williamson. With a positive reception from the fans, its safe to say Flatline will always be the show stealer in Damian’s solo stories and she absolutely deserves it.

Who are some of your favorite weird DC supporting characters and who would you have wanted to see Let us know in the comments!