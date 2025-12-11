7 Most Powerful Female Justice League Villains Of all Time, Ranked

The Justice League came together in 1960 to protect the world from some of the deadliest and strongest supervillains in all of DC Comics. Many of the women who make up the League’s frightening rogues’ gallery threaten not just the Earth, but the infinite multiverse with their destructive power. From alien conquerors to omnipotent goddesses, these women are some of the greatest threats the Justice League and the DC Multiverse have ever faced. Every time they emerge to cause untold destruction and death, the Justice League must fight with all their power and for their very lives to thwart these villains’ plans of universal and multiversal conquest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of these female supervillains are so mighty that even omnipotent and malevolent entities like Darkseid and the Anti-Monitor cower before them.

7. Queen Bee

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

A fearsome intergalactic conqueror, Zazzala, aka Queen Bee, commands a swarm of warships to take over planets. Queen Bee is a terrifying villain even without her armies, as she possesses multiple potent abilities that make her a match for the Justice League. She has hypnotic pollen, which can brainwash numerous people at once, and can control bees telepathically. She’s also strong enough to contend with Wonder Woman and Big Barda. In addition to her physical abilities, Queen Bee’s wrist-mounted stinger guns can paralyze and kill people. The venom of these stingers is so potent that Big Barda and Plastic Man were paralyzed. While she may not be the most popular villain, Queen Bee is still one of the most powerful monarchs in the galaxy.

6. The Drowned

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

A resident of the Dark Multiverse, Bryce Wayne, the Drowned, is a villainous version of Batman from Earth -11. After killing every metahuman on land, she turned her attention to Atlantis. To slaughter the people of Atlantis, Bryce augmented herself with Atlantean physiology. With all the powers of Aquaman, the Drowned has super-strength, can breathe underwater, and can generate powerful storms. She also can use telepathy to corrupt and control sea life, turning them into monstrous creatures. With her trident, the Drowned flooded her entire world and had it repopulated with her armada of aquatic monstrosities known as Deadwaters. When the Drowned joined the Dark Knights in the invasion of the positive multiverse, she fought Aquaman and Mera simultaneously and nearly murdered the King of Atlantis.

5. Superwoman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Crime Syndicate from Earth-3 is the evil counterpart of the Justice League. Lois Lane, aka Superwoman, is their version of Wonder Woman. One of the most powerful and sadistic members of the Crime Syndicate, Superwoman uses her Amazonian strength to gleefully torture and mutilate her victims. She’s strong enough to routinely fight on par with DC powerhouses like Wonder Woman, Black Adam, and even an alternate universe version of Superman. Unique among Amazons, Superwoman also possesses heat vision strong enough to vaporize people. And as a counterpart to Wonder Woman, Superwoman has her own version of the Lasso of Truth – the Lasso of Submission. Superwoman wields this barbed Lasso of Submission to bend the minds of her victims to her will.

4. Brainiac Queen

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Like the story of Frankenstein’s monster, the intergalactic villain Brainiac decided to make himself a bride. The moment the Brainiac Queen came online, she effortlessly slaughtered an army of Czarian warriors in seconds. The Czarians are the species to which Lobo belongs, and they possess strength comparable to that of Kryptonians. When the Brainiac Queen crash-landed on Earth and developed amnesia, Amanda Waller manipulated the alien android to help her eradicate metahumans. The Brainiac Queen became one of Waller’s most powerful assets as she could take control of the world’s media, rapidly self-repair from any injury, and produce red sunlight to render Superman powerless. Her most terrifying ability, however, is the power to infect people with cybernetics, turning them into mindless cyborg servants, as she did to Jon Kent.

3. Grail

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The daughter of Darkseid and an Amazon assassin, Grail is one of the strongest creatures on Earth. During her plot to destroy Darkseid and the Justice League, Grail accomplished many terrifying feats. She broke Wonder Woman’s bones, impaled Shazam with her scythe, and punched with enough force that the sound could be heard eight miles away. Her heat vision, which she inherited from Darkseid, is so powerful that it vaporized Superwoman and destroyed Wonder Woman’s nigh-unbreakable bracelets. Grail has also used magic to teleport across universes, corrupt the willpower of Green Lanterns, and even reanimate Darkseid into her mindless puppet and foot soldier. Grail truly inherited her father’s cruelty and raw power.

2. Perpetua

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the most powerful entities in existence, Perpetua is a member of the omnipotent race known as the Hands, who craft entire universes. Perpetura created the infinite DC Multiverse to weaponize it against the other Hands. Even multiversal villains like the Anti-Monitor are helpless against Perpetua. When she broke free of her prison, she sought to regain control of the DC Multiverse and remold it into her intended design. She began destroying each universe and claimed countless lives. She can effortlessly control the fundamental forces of reality and throw planets like baseballs. Entire galaxies are forged and destroyed around her at all times. Her battle against the Darkest Knight threatened all of creation. Perpetua’s virtually infinite power is incomprehensible to even the other gods.

1. Pralaya

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Perpetua may have created the DC Multiverse, but Pralaya is the embodiment of the infinite void that existed before the greater Omniverse. An enemy of Justice League Dark, Pralaya began her conquest by releasing legions of nightmarish creatures called Time-Gremlins across the multiverse, destroying every universe in their path. Her mind is said to be millions of times more powerful than the Green, the hivemind that connects all plant life across the multiverse. And like a Lovecraftian god, merely looking at Pralaya’s real form can induce madness. At her peak, Pralaya successfully consumed time, space, and all dimensions, killing almost everything, from mortals to omnipotent gods. Her infinite might even threatened The Presence, who is the supreme God and most powerful entity in DC Comics.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!