7 Greatest Moments From Kingdom Come, Ranked

Few stories in comic book history encapsulate the majesty of the superhero genre’s 80+ year history like DC Comics’ 1996 masterpiece, the Elseworlds series Kingdom Come. Written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Alex Ross, Kingdom Come is set in a grim future where the world’s original superhero community has retired, leading to a rise in vicious anti-heroes replacing them. After a nuclear disaster kills almost everyone in Kansas, Superman and Wonder Woman decide to reform the Justice League to once again become the protectors of Earth. However, the tensions between the two generations of heroes pose the risk of Armageddon. These are the moments that made Kingdom Come an icon of the comic book industry.

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Kingdom Come is an incredible story about the legacy of superheroes, the world’s growing moral ambiguity, and superheroes’ relationship to humanity. The series brings in heroes from the Golden Age to the Modern Age of comics. To this day, Kingdom Come is still widely praised as one of the greatest DC Comics stories of all time.

7) The New Justice League is Formed

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In a world with anti-heroes running rampant, Superman brings the Justice League back together to restore order. On Liberty Island, a group of anti-heroes is battling a fascist militia without regard for the immigrants getting caught in the crossfire. However, like heavenly angels, Superman and the reestablished Justice League arrive to stop the carnage and save the civilians. This new Justice League’s initial roster consists of Wonder Woman, Wally West Flash, Alan Scott Green Lantern, Power Woman, Red Robin, Hawkman, and the Ray. Many heroes, old and new, are soon inspired to join the team. It’s a powerful moment of an alliance of different generations of heroes that shows how real heroes prioritize saving others over engaging in epic battles.

6) Superhuman Civil War

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With the Justice League imprisoning every non-compliant anti-hero in a massive prison called the Gulag, it was only a matter of time until the dam burst. When a riot breaks out at the Gulag, leading to the death of the hero Captain Comet, Wonder Woman brings the Justice League to quell the chaos. However, when Captain Marvel, who Lex Luthor brainwashes, breaks open the Gulag, all hell breaks loose. What follows is an all-out war between the Justice League and the anti-heroes. To quell the chaos, Batman arrives with his own superhero team, the Silent Calvary, to crack down on both sides of the conflict. The melee between the three sides is a harrowing event that threatens to spill out across the world.

5) Superman Confronts Mangog

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The person who inspired this new age of anti-heroes and convinced Superman to retire was Mangog after he killed the Joker. However, after the ascension of Mangog and the departure of Superman, everything went horribly wrong. Mangog led a failed mission that resulted in a nuclear explosion in Kansas, killing over a million people. Superman arrives to find Mangog fruitlessly trying to repair the damage that he had caused. Mangog rants at Superman, demanding how the Man of Steel could leave him in charge of the superhero community. Mangog then begs Superman to kill him to end his overwhelming feelings of guilt. However, instead, Superman offers Mangog a chance of redemption. It’s an incredibly powerful and heartbreaking moment that represents traditional idealism against modern cynicism, nihilism, and brutality.

4) Superman Returns

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When humanity chose Mangog over Superman, the Man of Steel gave up and retired for years. However, after learning of Kansas’s destruction, Superman decides that his service is required again. He appears suddenly in the midst of a vicious anti-hero battle that is endangering innocent people, as a blue and red streak. In the blink of an eye, the anti-heroes are knocked down, and the civilians are saved. Then, some people exclaim, “Look! Up in the sky!” It’s of course revealed to be none other than Superman, flying high above the citizens as a newly returned beacon of hope. It’s an immensely satisfying scene that showcases what Superman means to so many people.

3) Superman Gets Talked Off the Ledge

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Most of Kingdom Come’s narrative is told through preacher Norman McCay, who’s given the chance to see these world-changing events unfold by the Spectre, the Angel of Vengeance. After the UN unleashes a nuclear bomb that kills most of the world’s heroes, Superman enters a blind rage and flies to the UN. Superman threatens to kill everyone in the UN building. However, the Spectre allows Norman to speak to Superman. Norman reminds him of his humanity and asks him to forgive himself for the loss of his friends. Superman is successfully talked out of committing murder, and the few heroes who survived the nuke arrive and promise to help re-earn the world’s trust. This scene cements Norman’s role in the story: helping Superman reconnect with his lost humanity.

2) Captain Marvel’s Sacrifice

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Kingdom Come is about the divide between superheroes and regular people, with Billy Batson representing a being of both worlds since he’s a human that can transform into the superhero Captain Marvel. The heights that people can achieve are shown by Billy’s fate. Under Lex Luthor’s control, Captain Marvel frees all the anti-heroes in the Gulag and fights Superman. Meanwhile, the UN launches a nuclear missile to eradicate the heroes before their battle can encompass the globe. Superman snaps Captain Marvel out of his brainwashing and flies to intercept the missile. However, Captain Marvel makes the ultimate sacrifice by knocking Superman aside and blowing up the nuke. While many heroes died in the explosion, Captain Marvel still gives his life to ensure that at least some would survive.

1) Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman at the Diner

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Ironically, in a tale full of god-like heroes engaging in world-changing battles and discourse, the most important scene involves the Trinity, Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, sitting down and having a nice meal at a superhero-themed diner called Planet Krypton. After spending so much time trying to lord over humanity, the scene finds the three fully retired and content to be living their lives as normal members of society. Clark and Diana announce that she is pregnant and ask Bruce to be the godfather. Together, they reminisce on lost friends while also planning for the future. It’s a touching scene that shows what superheroes aspire to and are meant to do: guide and inspire the next generation towards a better and more humane tomorrow.

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