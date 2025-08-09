Radiant Black Just Got a New Radiant (And Is Making Real-World Impact, Too)

The Catalyst War has come to a close in Image Comics’ Radiant Black, but the heroes are still sorting out the aftermath. One of the biggest questions regarding that aftermath is what happened to the Yellow Radiant, as its previous wielder, Wendell, was separated from it as the timelines started to collapse on each other. In Radiant Black #36, fans not only find out what happened to the Yellow Radiant but also meet its new wielder in what is a truly outstanding issue front to back, but those who read to the end will discover a way that they can make a real-world impact as well (and it includes a video that no fan of the Massive-Verse will want to miss).

Time is not a straight line for the Yellow Radiant, and we learn that five months ago a woman named Nance ends up finding the Radiant and changing her life in the process. Nance absorbs the Yellow Radiant’s ability to experience and witness time in a very different way, though it’s really the impact this has on her present life and how it helps her come full circle in a way that really hits home.

Nance has struggled with drugs and addiction in the past, and these days she is just looking to make ends meet as best she can. The Yellow Radiant allows a unique way to do just that, as she uses her ability to help people find missing things and people, and in the process, she earns enough in rewards to help keep food on the table. A new layer to all this is introduced when we meet her sister, Franky, and the conversations between them reveal new aspects of their history, their family life, and the mistakes of their past.

Play video

Sadly, we have to say goodbye to Nance far too quickly, though in just one issue, the team delivers an issue that will stick with me for quite some time. The Yellow Radiant may not be with Nance any longer, but as we wait to find out where it ends up next, the series also revealed a way that you can help feed those in need in real life with a delightful video featuring Radiant Black himself, and you can check it out in the video above.

Radiant Black says, “Remember back in the 80s when a show would have a very special episode about saying no to drugs, or when Alf told you that bullying was bogus. Well, the war on drugs ended in a pretty big victory for…drugs, and Alf probably died in government custody. That’s canon, look it up.”

Radiant Black continues, saying, “But there’s one fight that’s still as relevant as ever, hunger. Look, there are big social solutions that we could come to, but let’s get real. The best way to move the needle on this one is by helping each other, so here’s a link to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Throw them a couple of bones and help your neighbors go to bed full tonight. Stay Radiant, and take a bite out of crime.”

Radiant Black #36 is written by Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark, and features artwork by Stefano Simeone and lettering by Becca Carey. Radiant Black #36 is available in comic stores and digital platforms now, and you can donate directly to the Greater Chicago Food Depository right here.

What did you think of the issue and the video? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Radiant Black and the Massive-Verse with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!