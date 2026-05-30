The Boys’ 7 Best Character Deaths, Ranked

The Boys has finally come to an end, and throughout the five seasons of the Prime Video series, there were a lot of deaths. While the vast majority of the show’s major deaths happened in the show’s final season, death was found in nearly every episode, and many of these were major character deaths. So, here are the seven best character deaths from throughout The Boys, ranked from worst to best.

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When it comes to death scenes in The Boys, “best” doesn’t always mean “most fun” or “coolest.” While some funny, exciting, and gross-out deaths are definitely the show’s best, this list will also cover deaths that are the most heartbreaking, unexpected, or satisfying. Deaths that have a major impact on the plot and other characters are just as incredible as the Deep getting torn apart by an octopus, even if the latter was a lot of fun.

7) Billy Butcher

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Despite living to see Homelander die in The Boys series finale, Billy Butcher still died. Hughie shoots Butcher in order to prevent him from unleashing a virus that will kill every supe, with Butcher bleeding out in Vought Tower. The death is incredibly emotional, and Butcher’s death is something that basically had to happen after all of his sins throughout the show. However, there are some questions about Butcher’s motivations before his death, making the death a little less satisfying than it could have been.

6) Homelander

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The Boys’ main goal throughout the show is to kill Homelander, so obviously, the show had to get his death right. When Kimiko finally depowers Homelander in the series finale, and Butcher pops his head off with a crowbar, it is incredibly satisfying. Homelander’s sniviling turn is some of Anthony Starr’s best acting work in the show, and the death obviously has a massive impact on the story. However, the inconsistencies with Homelander’s powers in the lead-up to his death bring the scene down a peg.

5) Firecracker

Firecracker is one of the later additions to the Seven, and while she starts out as a mouthpiece for Homelander’s agenda, her final episode turns her into a deeply layered character. Season 5, episode 5, “One-Shots,” has a segment that entirely focuses on Firecracker, showing how she is torn between her Christianity and her allegiance to Homelander. Despite her having given everything to Homelander, he still kills her due to her doubts about his plans to become God. This death is a complex one, as she is one of the show’s most villainous supes, yet her death was preceded by the building of tons of empathy.

4) Victoria Neuman

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Victoria Neuman is one of the most important supporting antagonists in The Boys, and she seemed like she was going to be a major player all the way to the show’s end. However, the season 4 finale sees Homelander expose her as a supe, causing her to ask Hughie for help. Soon after, Butcher, knowing that the virus is in her possession, uses his tendrils to rip Neuman apart. This is probably The Boys‘ most unexpected death, and it creates another permanent rift between Hughie and Butcher.

3) Becca Butcher

Becca Butcher is one of The Boys‘ most important characters, yet she dies in season 2, episode 8, “What I Know.” In the season 2 finale, she is accidentally killed by Ryan as he is fighting Stormfront. This emotional death is a turning point for Ryan and Billy Butcher, sending them both down different roads. For Ryan, Becca’s death essentially leaves him alone in the world, forcing him to choose between Butcher and Homelander. For Butcher, this moment is what kicks off his attitude that he has nothing to lose, sending him down a dark path from season 3 all the way to the end of the show.

2) Frenchie

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Frenchie is the only member of the Boys to die in the entire show, and luckily, The Boys got his death scene right. Season 5, episode 7, “The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk,” sees Homelander appear at the Boys’ headquarters. In order to save Kimiko and Sister Sage, Frenchie intentionally makes noise to draw Homelander’s attention. Homelander kills Frenchie off-screen, and the final conversation between Frenchie and Kimiko is one of The Boys‘ most emotional moments.

1) A-Train

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While it would have never been expected at the start of the show, the best death in The Boys is easily A-Train’s in season 5, episode 1, “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite.” A-Train’s death is the conclusion of the redemption arc that has been building for years now, and it is the perfect way to end the speedy supe’s time in the show. A-Train dodging the civilian is arguably the best moment in the entire season, and his rescuing of the Boys and subsequent chase with Homelander is The Boys at its best. This death manages to mix emotional storytelling and thrilling superhero action, starting the show’s final season off with a bang.