7 Coolest Overpowered Marvel Villains (Ranked By Power Level)

There’s a saying that heroes are only as good as their villains. Obviously, incredible heroes exist independently of their rogues galleries, but there’s no denying that a great villain can elevate a story to unparalleled heights. Over the years, villains’ roles in the story have only grown bigger, too. Once, heroes would face off against no-name gangsters and one-off bank robbers, but now the World’s Mightiest Heroes regularly tackle beings that threaten the entire universe and have resumes a mile long. Villains have only gotten stronger and more important, but not even these super-charged cosmic monstrosities are all created equally.

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Today, we’re going to take a look at seven of Marvel’s meanest and coolest villains, and rank them by just how absurdly powerful they are. These aren’t the villains that show up to mess with Spider-Man or Daredevil for a single issue, but the ones whose very presence warps the comics around them. Sagas have been written about all of these characters, both for their awesome power and incredibly interesting actions. Obviously, characters being cool is subjective, but I hope we can all agree that these villains have more than left their mark on Marvel. With all that said, let’s vault into talking about these epic villains.

7) Thanos

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The Mad Titan is one of Marvel’s best-known villains, and it’s easy to see why. He’s a man obsessed with the very pursuit of evil, who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. He’s the perfect mix of insanely strong and intelligent, leveraging well-laid plans and raw power to pursue even greater power and death. Speaking of raw strength, he’s one of the physically strongest villains in the cosmos. He’s able to go toe-to-toe with the Hulk and come out on top, and stopping him is the effort of entire teams of Avengers. Thanos regularly stands as a universal threat, though he often accomplishes that with a cosmic artifact or power boost. Still, even without those, he’s a one-man army on his own.

6) Graviton

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Franklin Hall is a villain with the power to control gravity. He can bend one of the universe’s four fundamental forces to his will, and thus, do everything from lift himself into the air to create a black hole at his feet. He’s a threat that the entire lineup of Marvel heroes might not be enough to stop, depending on the day. In Thunderbolts (1997) #57, he lifted fifty cities into the air and trapped nearly all the world’s heroes like statues, from Wonder Man to Thor. He’s a powerhouse who is only held back by his insane insecurities, but that makes him interesting to watch fail after getting so darn close to victory every time.

5) Mangog

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Mangog isn’t just a villain; he’s literally hatred incarnate. He was born from the collective rage of a billion beings that were wiped away by Odin, and he exists to act as the judgment for those who claim to be above it. His only purpose is to kill every god in existence, and he has titles like The Hatred who Walks and the Living Vengeance who must be Satiated, both of which are absolutely spine-tingling. In terms of power, Mangog boasts the strength of a billion billion beings and has shown that he can easily overpower gods like Thor and Odin with relative ease. He’s a physical threat like no other, and he can’t even truly be destroyed, as he subsists off hatred itself. Mangog is a living typhoon of punishment for the divine, and almost nothing can stop him.

4) Gorr the God Butcher

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Gorr is another being who exists exclusively to spite the divine. Once a mortal who scorned the gods, he was transformed by the All-Black the Necrosword. Gorr set out on a crusade to wipe out all gods across time and space, and slaughtered countless pantheons on his vengeful crusade. The All-Black empowered him with strength akin to that of the symbiote god Knull and let him stand up to three versions of Thor across time simultaneously. Gorr was all but unstoppable, and, in King Thor #2, showed that he can slice through planets and stars alike with his blade. He turned the entire universe into an extension of himself and nearly wiped away every god to ever live.

3) Dormammu

Dormammu is the oldest and most evil enemy of the Sorcerer Supreme. He’s the ruler of the Dark Dimension, where he commands virtually infinite power and can bend reality to his very will. In Defenders (2005) #3, he even overpowered the very personification of Eternity himself. Dormammu is a being who exists to cast every world into infinite darkness and flame, and he looks so cool while doing it. He’s typically as tall as a skyscraper and has a massive, flaming head that looks like a jack-o’-lantern’s boogeyman. Dormammu is an iconic monster of pure destruction, and his dedication to dark magic and design make him one of Marvel’s coolest evil sorcerers.

2) Galactus

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Galactus is the original world-ending threat, and he doesn’t just destroy planets. He eats them. He’s a giant celestial being who commands four warriors of nearly unparalleled power and style. Galactus is one of Marvel’s most unique characters, both in role and design, and he excels in both. The sheer aura of having a herald announce you are going to appear and consume an entire planet is downright unbelievable. He can back up all that talk, too, as Galactus is one of the strongest beings in Marvel. He wields the immeasurable Power Cosmic and is a literal necessary aspect of the universe. He can only be challenged by threats on the level of Celestials, but somehow, Galactus isn’t the strongest on our list.

1) Korvac

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Korvac is a half-man, half-machine from an apocalyptic potential future. He betrayed humanity to the Badoon for power, only to be turned into their slave. He eventually slaughtered his captors and set out on a quest to attain godhood and “save” reality by ruling it. He’s a man tortured by his own past decisions and is obsessed with correcting his past by fixing the future, unaware that he’s making the same mistakes that led him here in the first place. In terms of strength, he’s virtually unstoppable. He’s previously absorbed the strength of the Grandmaster and Galactus, becoming omnipotent and nearly all-powerful. He could manipulate molecules with a thought and rewrite anything he saw fit. He had more power than anyone ever should, yet it was never enough for him.

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