7 DC Heroes That Would Be Better in Marvel Comics

As much as certain DC Comics heroes belong in their world, don’t you ever think some would get along swimmingly in the Marvel Universe? Now I know for a lot of fans, there’s no real discernible difference between the Big Two universes. But there really are some subtle nuances that separate DC’s world from Marvel’s. With the Marvel Universe being more of a world where humans explore the fantastic and the DC Universe being a world of legends and myth, you’d think no hero would really belong in the opposite world if they somehow wound up there.

Personally, though? I think there are a lot of DC heroes that would do well if they went to the Marvel Universe. They wouldn’t just be okay; these people would thrive. I mean, in a world where super-science reigns supreme, heroes like Plastic Man or Mister Terrific would get on really well. And Blue Beetle’s positive energy would really serve him well as a man of the people, like Spider-Man. While I’m sure everyone has their own thoughts on this, I really think the following 7 DC heroes would do really well if they ended up in the Marvel Universe.

7. Plastic Man

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

I know the Marvel Universe already has one incredibly malleable hero in Mister Fantastic, but there’s always room for more stretchy guys, right? Plastic Man may be a real goofball, but he’s got more heart than you’d think. And thanks to his days with the Terrifics, Eel O’Brien has a lot of experience checking out the wildest and weirdest corners of the universe. The guy would undeniably fit with one of the Avengers offshoots. And hell, maybe we could get an answer on who the better ductile crusader actually is (my money is always going to be on Plas).

6. Martian Manhunter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Now I’m not just suggesting this because, for a time, Marvel and DC briefly considered swapping Martian Manhunter for She-Hulk (no joke). But I do think J’onn would appreciate how welcoming of alien life people are in the Marvel Universe. He’s always felt like an outsider, having to hide among humanity, but in this world, he could be his natural self, and no one would bat an eye. I also think he’d really appreciate the mutants’ work to bring life back to Mars, though I’m not sure he’d ever really come around to calling it Arakko.

5. Shazam

Maybe it’s because of that crossover with Thor a few months ago, but I can’t stop thinking about how well Shazam would fit into the Marvel Universe. The line between man and god is blurred quite a bit here with beings like Thor and Hercules, and I think it’d be really cool to see Billy be able to interact with heroes like that. And honestly, any team would be lucky to have him; the real question is whether or not he’s a better fit for the Champions or the Avengers.

4. Firestorm

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

It’s honestly a crime how infrequently Firestorm has been appearing in the DCU lately (yes, I know he’s getting a comic soon). But truth be told, Marvel Comics has so many heroes that are the results of strange scientific experiments, like the Hulk or Captain America. I think Firestorm (any version, really) would feel at home in this world. With his ability to rearrange the molecules of anything, he’d be a valuable asset to the Avengers or the Fantastic Four (especially the latter, I could really see him getting on with the Human Torch).

3. Blue Beetle

Try as he might, Jaima Reyes, the latest member of the Blue Beetle legacy, has never caught on with the world like he deserves to. While the DC Universe might not appreciate younger heroes as much, we know for a fact that younger heroes with bug themes do surprisingly well in the Marvel Universe. In the Marvel Universe, Jaime could really thrive, maybe even work side-by-side with Spider-Man (something tells me they’d really get along). I don’t think Jaime could ever leave his family behind, but on his own, he would do great in the Marvel Universe.

2. Zatanna

While the DC Universe is undoubtedly one that leans more towards magic, there’s a whole mystical side to the Marvel Universe. And I can’t think of anyone who would be better at exploring the strange, magical corners of this world than DC’s greatest magic user, Zatanna. She’d be a strong rival to heroes like Scarlet Witch or Doctor Strange, and truth be told, I think she’d be a good candidate for the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Zatanna’s home may be on the stage, but there’s no telling how far she could go in the Marvel Universe.

1. Mister Terrific

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

We all know that Mister Terrific is the smartest person in the DC Universe. And you know what could really push him to new heights? Sending him to the Marvel Universe to test his smarts against the greatest minds of the Marvel Universe. Oh, I’m sure Reed Richards and T’Challa would give him a run for his money, and Michael Holt would readily accept any challenge thrown his way. But seriously, Terrific would positively love the super-science community of Marvel’s world and, more than any other DC Comics character, feel like he was right at home.

