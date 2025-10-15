7 Essential Comics to Read at Halloween

Now that it’s October, the Halloween season has officially begun! It’s time to break out the spooky costumes and read frightening comics full of suspense and dread. Horror has always been a long-standing genre within the comic book medium, with numerous companies weaving their own tales filled with monsters and gore. With so many comics, there are bound to be a few that best encapsulate the Halloween spirit. Some of these stories are goofy and gory fun, with creative creature designs and displays of violence. Others are slow-burning suspense thrillers that focus on paranoia and the human condition. Listed below are some of the most essential comics that everyone needs to read to get ready for the creepy and dark atmosphere of All Hallows’ Eve.

These stories are so popular that they not only shaped the comic book horror genre, but most were also adapted into hit movies and TV shows. Halloween is the time of fright and monsters, so these are stand-out comics that fit the themes upon which the holiday is founded.

7) Locke & Key

IDW Publishing’s comic series Locke & Key feels as if The Chronicles of Narnia took place in a haunted house. After their father’s murder, the Locke family moves into their creepy ancestral home called Keystone. The three children, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, soon discover that the house has a plethora of magical keys that have different powers that activate when used on specific doors. Some of the keys can manipulate shadows, read minds, turn the user into a ghost, and more.

Of course, the Locke family isn’t alone in the house, as a malevolent presence seeks to obtain the mysterious Omega Key to unlock something truly unholy. It’s a tale with captivating character arcs and spine-chilling suspense and mystery.

6) Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on a Serious Earth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

With his dark aesthetic and creepy rogues’ gallery, Batman is a character that can very easily be the basis of a chilling horror story. In this graphic novel, the Dark Knight must delve into the dark and twisted halls of Arkham Asylum, which has been taken over by the Joker and the other criminally insane inmates. Every page features nail-biting tension, as you never know which of Batman’s disturbing villains will attack.

Many of Batman’s most vile enemies make appearances, including Two-Face, Scarecrow, Killer Croc, and Clayface. The terror is elevated by the artwork, which distorts reality to resemble a psychedelic nightmare. It’s easily one of the most disturbing Batman stories as it dives into the madness that lurks within Arkham Asylum.

5) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

image courtesy of archie comics

Who would have guessed that Archie Comics would be a good source for horror comics? Typically, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is a light-hearted sitcom-like comedy that follows the magical life of the titular sorceress. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in contrast, is a spooky reimagining of the character that delves into the occult. The series is a coming-of-age story that centers on Sabrina as she navigates the balance between her human and witch lives. If this wasn’t tough enough, she also must confront terrifying demons and zombies.

This story was also adapted into a popular Netflix series that retains the mix of teen angst and bloody imagery for which the comic is known. This series is perfect for both fans of Archie Comics and the horror genre.

4) The Saga of the Swamp Thing

image courtesy of dc comics

DC Comics’ Alec Holland, aka Swamp Thing, was initially introduced as a man who, after an explosion doused in chemicals, turning him into a plant-based monster. However, when Alan Moore took over the comic series, he reimagined the character in a bold new direction that combines existential dread and body horror. It’s revealed that Alec never survived the accident, and that the Swamp Thing is an elemental creature created by the swamp that absorbed Alec’s memories.

The story then became an exploration of identity, death, environmentalism, and what it means to be human. The atmospheric artwork and deep philosophical themes make The Saga of the Swamp Thing a pioneer of DC Comics’ superhero horror subgenre.

3) Hellboy

image Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

For over 30 years, Dark Horse Comics’ demonic hero Hellboy has been fighting creatures that go bump in the night. In 1944, a baby demon with a giant stone hand was transported to Earth through an occult ritual conducted by Grigori Rasputin and the Nazis. The baby was rescued by the U.S. Army and raised by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm, who founded the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.). Alongside other monstrous B.P.R.D. agents, Hellboy protects the world from supernatural threats.

Hellboy has battled all kinds of monsters from folklore and cosmic horror, all of which have nightmarish designs. Hellboy is a series that perfectly blends gothic horror, mythology, pulp adventure, and the superhero genres to tell a unique and exciting story.

2) Tales From the Crypt

Image courtesy of ec comics

For fans of spooky short stories filled with blood and terror, the classic EC Comics series Tales from the Crypt is perfect for you. Every issue focuses on a new, over-the-top fright-fest narrated by the eccentric and pun-loving Crypt-Keeper. Every type of monster imaginable is included in this series, from zombies to werewolves. Some stories focus on slow, psychological horror; other stories rely on huge spectacles of blood and gore.

The comic also inspired an equally terrifying TV anthology series that ran for seven seasons. The comic’s artwork is gorgeous and emphasizes the nightmarish yet campy tone the comic is famous for. So, for all you boys and ghouls, this horror anthology series has everything you need to get into the Halloween spirit.

1) The Walking Dead

image courtesy of image comics

By far the most iconic horror comic series of all time is Image Comics’ The Walking Dead. It spawned a media empire of TV shows, video games, and more. The comic follows a group of people trying to survive the zombie (or “Walker”) apocalypse. In this series, no one is safe – even beloved characters die at any moment without warning. Every issue presents bloody gore, psychological horror, or both. It raises the question of whether humans are the real monsters.

The black and white aesthetic also pays tribute to the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, which popularized the zombie genre. With its creepy aesthetic and heart-pounding story of survival, The Walking Dead is the perfect series for every horror fan to read this Halloween season.