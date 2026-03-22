7 Greatest Moments From DC’s Masterpiece All-Star Superman, Ranked

There is perhaps no greater fictional character of the modern age than that of Superman. For over 85 years, Superman, the ultimate symbol of hope, has pushed the entire superhero genre forward. While DC Comics has had countless timeless stories with incredible action and nuance, the one almost everyone points to as being the best at capturing what the Man of Tomorrow represents is Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s 2006-2008 masterpiece miniseries All-Star Superman. In this alternate universe tale, Superman learns that he has less than a year to live after overdosing on solar radiation. These are the key moments that cemented All-Star Superman’s place as one of the greatest stories in comic book history.

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In just 12 issues, Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly created a masterpiece that fully encapsulates everything that makes Superman great as a character and how he’s managed to stay relevant for over eight decades. And while the comic is all about Superman’s end, it ironically inspired almost all future stories about the Man of Tomorrow thanks to its brilliant evocation of the themes of heroism, death, compassion, empathy, and legacy.

7) Earth Q

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With his death imminent, Superman was understandably worried about whether the Earth would be safe without him there to protect it. To get an idea of what a world without Superman, or any superheroes, would look like, the Man of Steel used Kryptonian technology to develop a pocket universe called Earth Q. One second in the real world was eons within Earth Q, so Superman could see how humanity would develop. The answer was that it would look exactly like ours, with humans telling stories of heroes for millennia. Eventually, a comic artist in this world creates an illustration of Superman. The scene is a brilliant meta-textual analysis of how concepts of heroism and hope are fundamental parts of human culture, and Superman is the embodiment of those ideals.

6) Clark Kent and Lex Luthor in Prison

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When Lex Luthor is in prison awaiting his execution, it’s none other than Clark Kent who is given the chance to interview him. Throughout the interview, Luthor boasts about himself while also complaining about how Superman makes humanity insignificant. Things quickly get out of control when Parasite breaks free and goes on a rampage. Without blowing his cover, Clark discreetly uses his powers to protect himself and Luthor from Parasite and the other rioting convicts, all with Luthor none the wiser. It’s a hilariously ingenious example of how Luthor’s ego makes it so he can’t see that Clark and Superman are one and the same. More importantly, it shows the distinction and separation between Superman’s hero and civilian identities.

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With his time on Earth finite, Superman seeks to have closure with his loved ones, including Lois Lane. After revealing his secret identity to her, Superman gives Lois the best birthday present. Superman had developed a serum that grants a person Kryptonian powers for 24 hours, and he offered it to Lois. Now blessed with the same powers as the Man of Steel, Lois and Superman have a romantic date soaring through the sky, fighting bad guys as a couple, and kissing on the moon. It’s an incredibly sweet moment that offers insight into Superman and Lois’s relationship. Furthermore, the scene serves as a poignant way for the Man of Steel to let Lois see the world the way he does every day.

4) Pa Kent’s Death

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Jonathan “Pa” Kent has always been there for Superman as his loving adoptive father. In a flashback, Superman tragically learned that he can’t save everyone. While the younger Superman is busy fighting a monster, Pa Kent calmly chats with a mysterious masked man. Suddenly, the past version of Superman hears his father dying of a heart attack and flies as fast as he can to save him. Sadly, it was too late, and Pa died. However, it’s then revealed that the masked stranger was the Superman of the present day, who used a time machine to travel back in time and be with his father as he died. It’s an incredibly heartfelt and bittersweet father-son moment.

3) Superman’s Fate

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Even on death’s door, Superman manages to ensure that the world lives to see another sunrise. After defeating Luthor, Superman’s overdose of sunlight begins taking its toll, with energy bursting from his body. Coincidentally, around the same time, the villain Solaris had poisoned the sun, and it was rapidly dying. As the only one with the power to restore the sun, Superman undergoes one last heroic act. Proclaiming his love for Lois, he flies into the heart of the star to restore it from within. Although at first it seems like Superman had sacrificed his life, it’s revealed that he’s still hard at work making sure that the sun keeps running. It’s a beautiful finale that encapsulates how Superman lives to bring life and hope to the world.

2) Lex Luthor Sees Everything

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All-Star Superman provided the definitive end to Superman and Lex Luthor’s rivalry in a way that summarized both characters. By stealing the serum Superman had granted Lois, Luthor develops Kryptonian powers, breaks out of prison, and defeats his nemesis. However, Luthor’s super-senses allow him to see things from Superman’s perspective. Using his newfound X-Ray and microscopic vision, Luthor sees the building blocks of creation and how everyone is connected. However, Luthor’s epiphany is short-lived as Superman uses a gravity gun to speed up the villain’s 24-hour serum. The powerless Luthor then angrily proclaims that he could have saved the world if it weren’t for Superman. The Man of Steel coldly responds that if it had truly mattered to Luthor, he could have saved the world years ago.

1) Superman Saves Regan

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No other moment in history encapsulates not just Superman’s importance as a character, but superheroes as a concept. While flying across the world, stopping countless threats, Superman overhears a distressed doctor talking to a girl named Regan on the phone. The scene then cuts to Regan, who’s about to take her own life by jumping off a building. However, before she can take that final step, Superman appears behind her. Superman tells Regan that she’s much stronger than she thinks she is. He then holds her tightly as she cries. In just six panels, All-Star Superman shows us why heroes are so important. Even with the powers of a god, Superman’s strength has always been his compassion and ability to inspire people to dream of a better tomorrow.

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