7 Iconic Marvel Villains Too Easy for Wolverine

Wolverine has joined the ranks of Marvel Comics‘ greatest heroes. While he started out with the X-Men, he’s since moved past them and worked with every hero out there. This has meant that he’s fought against many of the Marvel Universe’s most dangerous foes. While some of them have definitely gotten the better of the ol’Canucklehead (he got knocked out of the state by the Wrecker in New Avengers (Vol. 1) #7), there are some who he has devastated in battle. These fights have been some of the most savage these bad guys have ever experienced and have showed just how tough Logan is against other people’s enemies.

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He hasn’t faced every villain in the Marvel Universe yet though. Looking at the ranks of the House of Ideas’ greatest antagonists, there are some bad guys out there that Logan would be able to destroy in battle, even though they are icons in their own right. These seven grade A Marvel villains are tough but Wolverine would take them, teaching them why he is the best there is at what he does.

7) Crossbones

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Captain America’s villain are relatively underrated, but they aren’t all that tough against actual superhumans. Crossbones is Red Skull’s head henchman, the boyfriend of his daughter Sin, and is a steady hand in battle. He’s tough as nails, but he’s just a human. Wolverine would make very short work of him. He doesn’t really wear any armor, so Logan’s adamantium claws can cut him into ribbons. It wouldn’t even be all that difficult.

6) Abomination

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Wolverine has fought some brutal battles, and some of his toughest have been against the Hulk. There are two main reasons for this: Hulk’s ever expanding strength and his healing factor. The Abomination doesn’t really have either of those. His strength level is higher than the Jade Giant’s base, un-angered strength, but doesn’t go up and his healing factor isn’t as fast. Wolvie can roll with Abom’s punches and cut him up like a turkey. It would still be a cool fight, unless Logan went right for the head, but it wouldn’t be difficult.

5) Red Skull

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The Red Skull’s was the world’s deadliest super soldier until Captain America came along. The two have been battling for years, with Skull even having his brain put into a clone body of Cap’s to even things up. He has all of the strength, agility, and speed of the Sentinel of Liberty and he’s always been a skilled soldier, making him a tough fight for many heroes out there. However, Wolverine would wipe the floor with him. Cap has only been able to beat Wolvie because of the shield; Logan is faster, stronger, and more agile. Skull doesn’t really have a shield and rarely wears armor. Even if he did, he wouldn’t have one that could slow down adamantium.

4) Taskmaster

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Let’s not take anything away from Taskmaster. His photographic reflexes have made him one of the best hand to hand combatants around. He can fight like a variety of heroes and villains, and has proved a challenge for nearly everyone he’s ever faced. However, much like Crossbones above, he’s only human. So, while he has the shield, he’s not as strong or fast as Cap and that would be a problem against the ol’Canucklehead. Wolverine is his superior in every way. He can overpower Taskie and is a better fighter in general. It would be a cool fight, but Logan would cut an L into him.

3) Jigsaw

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The Punisher doesn’t really have all that many villains, because he kills them. That means anyone that can survive numerous fights with him is going to be very tough. Jigsaw was once a mobster that Castle threw through a plate glass window. Badly scarred, he’s been trying to kill New York’s deadliest vigilante ever since, becoming more canny and dangerous as the years go on. He’s a tough, versatile fighter, but he would never survive a fight with Wolverine unless Logan allowed it. He’s a guy in a suit with guns. Wolvie kills those kinds of enemies all the time by the boatload.

2) Bullseye

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Bullseye is Marvel’s deadliest assassin, and he fights one of the toughest single heroes in the Marvel Universe. Daredevil is nearly unbeatable for anyone under a certain power level; basically if you aren’t stronger than Spider-Man, Matt’s going to give it to you. Bullseye has been able to fight him to standstill, but he wouldn’t have the same chance against Wolverine. The proof was a battle between the villain and Old Man Logan. This version of Wolverine was older, slower, and had a weaker healing factor and he was still able to win. Up against a younger, more vital Logan, Bullseye doesn’t stand a chance. He’ll get some good hits in, but it’s hopeless for him.

1) Kingpin

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Kingpin is Marvel’s greatest criminal, having battled against every street level hero in New York City, especially Spider-Man and Daredevil. He’s an amazing fighter; he’s strong like a sumo wrestler, to the extent that he can beat down Spider-Man given a chance, and deceptively fast. If Wolverine didn’t have the claws, it would actually be a good fight. However, the claws are Logan’s greatest weapon, and the one he likes the most. Kingpin is known for preferring suits to anything that can defend himself from adamantium. Wolvie is stronger and faster, with claws that can cut through anything. Kingpin can’t match any of that.

What iconic Marvel villains can Wolverine wreck? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!